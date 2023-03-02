Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images and Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

In honor of hip hop’s 50th anniversary, celebrities and musicians alike have paid their respects to those who laid the foundation for the genre to be what it is today. Will Smith joins that list after sharing a video on Instagram highlighting the women of hip hop who made history at the Grammy Awards. Smith’s clip goes back to 1995 to the ceremony’s 37th award show.

In words written across the screen, the Men In Black actor recalled that on March 1, 1995, Queen Latifah and Salt-N-Pepa became the first female rappers to win a Grammy. It was also the year the award was split into “solo” and “duo/group” categories. That night, the hip hop pair took home the accolade for Best Performance by a Duo or Group for the single “None of Your Business.” “Yo, we waited so long for this,” Salt said during their acceptance speech. “We’ve been down for like 10 years.”

After sharing a picture of Salt-N-Pepa holding the award, the showing fizzled into brief clips of Latifah’s “U.N.I.T.Y” music video. That song secured the iconic rapper’s first Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance. While pictured on stage accepting her accolade in a purple dress, the clips whine like a fast-forward time machine to Feb. 24, 1999, when Lauryn Hill became the first rap artist to win Album of the Year with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. “This is crazy because this is hip hop music,” “The Ex-Factor” singer stated during her speech. Over an image of Hill holding a handful of awards, Smith noted that she also took home Grammys for Best New Artist, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, Best R&B Album, and Best Rhythm and Blues Song, which was the most of any artist that night.

Along with the clip, Smith captioned his IG post, “I remember this like it was yesterday. Salt-N-Pepa official. Queen Latifah. Hip hop 50.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star is no stranger to the Grammys, as the Philadelphia native has earned four awards throughout his career. At the 31st annual award ceremony, he won Best Rap Performance for “Parents Just Don’t Understand.” Three years later, he scored Best Rap Performance by a Duo Or Group for “Summertime.” Then, in 1998, he secured Best Rap Solo Performance for “Men In Black” and, a year later, a second Best Rap Solo Performance for “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lola Brooke lands Timberland ad campaign celebrating hip hop

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

50 Cent hints at a new project, "Vice City"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

NoCap unveils new visual for "40 Some Flow's"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

EST Gee joins Young Scooter for new "Come Eat Wit Us" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Studio Sessions | How 1SRAEL's work with Tems inspired Future’s “WAIT FOR U”

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.02.2023

Latto on new generation of female rappers: "Baby, we kicking down the door"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist deliver "89 Earthquake" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

Wiz Khalifa drops off latest visual for "Little Do They Know"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

Coi Leray delivers new live performance of "Players"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Watching Lizzo shine helped Amber Riley realize superstardom is possible

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.02.2023

Jim Jones and Hitmaka recruit Stefflon Don for "I Am"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

6LACK announces new album 'Since I Have A Lover'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

Clipse to reunite for headlining festival set this summer

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.01.2023

Nelly launches Hot in Herre summer music festival in Toronto

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

RAYE shares vulnerable new "Ice Cream Man" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Award Shows
Grammys
Lauryn Hill
Queen Latifah
R&B
Rap
Salt-N-Pepa
Will Smith

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lola Brooke lands Timberland ad campaign celebrating hip hop

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

50 Cent hints at a new project, "Vice City"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

NoCap unveils new visual for "40 Some Flow's"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

EST Gee joins Young Scooter for new "Come Eat Wit Us" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Studio Sessions | How 1SRAEL's work with Tems inspired Future’s “WAIT FOR U”

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.02.2023

Latto on new generation of female rappers: "Baby, we kicking down the door"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist deliver "89 Earthquake" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

Wiz Khalifa drops off latest visual for "Little Do They Know"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

Coi Leray delivers new live performance of "Players"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Watching Lizzo shine helped Amber Riley realize superstardom is possible

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.02.2023

Jim Jones and Hitmaka recruit Stefflon Don for "I Am"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

6LACK announces new album 'Since I Have A Lover'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

Clipse to reunite for headlining festival set this summer

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.01.2023

Nelly launches Hot in Herre summer music festival in Toronto

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

RAYE shares vulnerable new "Ice Cream Man" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

9 Black creatives making history today

These iconic individuals continuously catalyze some of the most significant moments in pop culture. For ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023
Interviews

Gigi Coleman is continuing her great-aunt Bessie Coleman's limitless legacy

“The sky is not the limit,” Gigi Coleman insists in this exclusive Black History Month ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  02.23.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
News

Gabrielle Union reveals the moment that broke her at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

In a tweet, Gabrielle Union revealed that she faced a lot of emotions during the ...
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023
View More