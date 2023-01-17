After having their breakout year, FLO continues to ride their momentum straight into 2023. Over the weekend, the girl group — made up of Stella, Renée, and Jorja — stopped by BBC 1Xtra’s “Hot 4” platform to deliver a live performance of “Summertime.” Accompanied by one guitarist and sporting matching outfits, the London trio debuted a new rendition of the track, which includes a never-before-heard bridge:

“Summertime is such a rush, with the girls we love and trust/ When the vibe is right it feels so nice, the world becomes a party/ We’ll point you where to go, come on down and enjoy the flow/ Me and my girls are going in this summer, rolling, rolling in the back of the Hummer and we gon’ do anything we wanna (Oh, oh)/ Yeah, we gon’ do anything we wanna, me and my girls are going in this summer/ Hair, nails, everything did like stunners, and we gon’ do anything we wanna (Oh, oh)”

The track is produced by MNEK, who is “the fourth invisible member” according to Stella in a recent interview. “Obviously there’s collaboration,” Jorja added. “But he vocally produces and vocally arranges all of our stuff. Ad-libs, lyrics, production, all those harmonies, the whole thing. And he brings out the best in our lyricism and our artistry. We’re his students.”

Most recently, the singers landed a placement on Stormzy’s project when they provided their harmonies on “Hide & Seek (Remix).” Last year, they dropped off their debut project, The Lead, a short and sweet body of work that boasted fan-favorites like “Cardboard Box” and “Immature.” A few months afterward, FLO released their official follow-up track, “Not My Job.”

Be sure to press play on FLO’s brand new performance of “Summertime” down below.