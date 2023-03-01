Back in November of 2022, Nas and Hit-Boy unveiled King’s Disease III, the fourth release from the duo overall. Today (Mar. 1), fans are able to check out a new visual from that project for “30,” which is essentially a celebration of Nas’ long-standing career. The track also hints at another rapper-producer album that fans have been wanting since their first collaboration.

“Superhero material, rap star status, Premier album still might happen, I wonder why Pete Rock would act like that, that type of behavior make me give rap right back, and now I can’t tell if all the good that I did’s bein’ hid with they agenda again, n**ga, I know that y’all prayin’ I go back to nothin’, we in the future, let’s get past the frontin’, let’s get money…”

The black-and-white clip for “30” comes courtesy of Sarah McColgan and shows Nas performing as different parts of his rhymes come to life in almost godlike fashion. The video is almost reminiscent of the one created for Big Sean‘s classic single “Blessings.”

Nas and Hit-Boy first came together with King’s Disease in 2020, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and featured notable contributions from Big Sean, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, Fivio Foreign, and more. The following year, they returned with the critically acclaimed King’s Disease 2, complete with assists from the likes of YG, Lauryn Hill, Eminem, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Blxst. That project landed at No. 3 on the aforementioned chart, becoming Nas’ highest-charting body of work in almost a decade. Before 2021 came to a close, they surprised everyone with the nine-song Magic. As previously reported by REVOLT, the bicoastal duo is already lining up a new installment of the aforementioned series. Press play on the official video for “30” below.