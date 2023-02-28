Photo: Emily Kask / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit on Tuesday (Feb. 28) against a Louisiana chemical company in an attempt to curb the spread of harmful compounds. The lawsuit alleges that the products made in its factory present an unacceptable cancer risk to the majority-Black community living nearby.

Denka Performance Elastomer LLC makes synthetic rubber in its plant in Reserve, Louisiana. The creation of this commodity emits the carcinogen chloroprene and other chemicals in such high concentrations that it poses a dangerous cancer risk, according to the suit. Children are especially vulnerable to developing health problems from exposure to these liquids and fumes; an elementary school is located just a half-mile away from the factory.

While the Denka plant has reduced its toxic emissions over time, the Environmental Protection Agency rang the alarm bells when it first issued a report on the business’ practices in October 2022. The Justice Department sued the company on behalf of the EPA given the findings that its presence in the area presents “an imminent and substantial endangerment to public health and welfare,” including elevated cancer risks.

Denka’s facility makes neoprene, a synthetic rubber used in common goods such as wetsuits, laptop sleeves, orthopedic braces, and automotive belts and hoses. Chloroprene is a liquid raw material used to produce neoprene and is dispersed into the air for those in and around the building to inhale. Reserve boasts a Black population of approximately 64 percent, while the residents of the adjacent town of LaPlace are 54 percent Black.

The DOJ’s federal complaint is the latest move by the Biden Administration aimed at tackling environmental racism in the area. The 85-mile stretch from New Orleans to Baton Rouge is officially known as the Mississippi River Chemical Corridor, though more commonly referred to as Cancer Alley. The region produces one-fifth of the United States’ petrochemicals and contains several hot spots where cancer risks are far above the EPA’s permitted levels. The agency concluded last year that this disproportionately affects Black people.

“The company has not moved far enough or fast enough to reduce emissions or ensure the safety of the surrounding community,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement following the DOJ’s suit. “This action is not the first step we have taken to reduce risks to the people living in Saint John the Baptist Parish, and it will not be the last.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Twitter drags Elon Musk for agreeing with "Dilbert" cartoonist's racist views

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.28.2023

Omarion addresses catfish victim on "Dr. Phil"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023

Ketanji Brown Jackson pens first Supreme Court majority opinion

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023

Phabo sings about "Out Of Touch" lovers in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Jadakiss opens up on past beef with 50 Cent, why he respects him

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.28.2023

Pi'erre Bourne releases new "IG" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Jonathan Majors pitches rom-com starring him and Issa Rae: "Let's do it"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Chlöe Bailey announces "The In Pieces Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Wendy Williams is ready to be back on TV: "I am formerly retired"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.28.2023

Young Nudy returns with new 'Gumbo' album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Rema joins Stormzy on new "Hide & Seek" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

New York neonatal nurse fired for slamming newborn baby in crib

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.28.2023

Russ Millions delivers long-awaited mixtape 'One Of A Kind'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

Michael B. Jordan set to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Missouri pastor stops alleged armed robbers during church service with prayer

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.28.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Twitter drags Elon Musk for agreeing with "Dilbert" cartoonist's racist views

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.28.2023

Omarion addresses catfish victim on "Dr. Phil"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023

Ketanji Brown Jackson pens first Supreme Court majority opinion

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023

Phabo sings about "Out Of Touch" lovers in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Jadakiss opens up on past beef with 50 Cent, why he respects him

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.28.2023

Pi'erre Bourne releases new "IG" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Jonathan Majors pitches rom-com starring him and Issa Rae: "Let's do it"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Chlöe Bailey announces "The In Pieces Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Wendy Williams is ready to be back on TV: "I am formerly retired"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.28.2023

Young Nudy returns with new 'Gumbo' album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Rema joins Stormzy on new "Hide & Seek" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

New York neonatal nurse fired for slamming newborn baby in crib

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.28.2023

Russ Millions delivers long-awaited mixtape 'One Of A Kind'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

Michael B. Jordan set to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Missouri pastor stops alleged armed robbers during church service with prayer

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.28.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

9 Black creatives making history today

These iconic individuals continuously catalyze some of the most significant moments in pop culture. For ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023
Interviews

Gigi Coleman is continuing her great-aunt Bessie Coleman's limitless legacy

“The sky is not the limit,” Gigi Coleman insists in this exclusive Black History Month ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  02.23.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
View More