Several students were exposed to floor sealant at an Alaska elementary school after containers were mixed up, per reports from Anchorage Daily News.

According to the school district’s superintendent, it was determined that a dozen children and two adults drank the solution. At least one student as treated at a nearby hospital following the incident and several others complained that they were experiencing burning sensations in their mouths and throats.

An investigation is currently being led by Juneau police and Superintendent Bridget Weiss said the mix-up occurred, “not really because we believe there’s anything criminal or mal-intent at this point, but we do want a thorough investigation of what happened, how it happened, and they’re trained investigators.”

Students were attending the day care program at Sitʼ Eeti Shaanáx̱-Glacier Valley Elementary in Alaska’s capital. The children’s ages range from 5 to 12 at the center, and the incident happened during breakfast.

The items served were provided by a contractor and served by school staff. Shortly after sitting down to enjoy their meal, the students complained that the milk “tasted bad.”

Upon further review of the label on the containers, it was discovered that the contents within the clear plastic bag that the milk was served from was actually floor sealant that looked similar to the beverage.

“We don’t know how that happened, but they were all put on the same pallet,” Weiss continued. “That pallet was delivered, and the assumption was that it was milk because that’s what we thought was being delivered.”

According to school standards, any chemical used at the facility is required to have a low ingestion risk and the chemicals that were drank had no odor or chemical smell.

Following the incident, the sealant was removed and taken to chemical storage. A state food inspector was on site Wednesday morning (June 15) to ensure that things were back running smoothly.