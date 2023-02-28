Yesterday (Feb. 27), Phabo returned with his latest single, “Out Of Touch.” The track boasts an assist from Shaé Universe and addresses many of the doubts that arise when two people enter a long-distance partnership. On the song, the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter assures his lover that he’ll be right back with her after his tour:

“Calling you soon as I get off, you hit me on my break but I was working/ It didn’t work in my favor, I’m calling you later/ I’m praying that you stay down, baby, how long are we gon’ pretend that we can do long distance?/ Say you gon’ give it to nobody else but me yeah, you know that I’ll be a good boy for you surely/ I’ll be knocking at your door when my tour ends”

“As an artist, we coexist with an ongoing stigma that we’re unable to walk a faithful line when it comes to long-distance relationships,” shared the “Polaris” artist via press release. “Oftentimes we stumble upon love in new cities and countries which leaves us chasing a moment or a specific emotion. A feeling that easily flees with surmounting schedule demands and a budding career. I feel like this song fairly allows space for both Shaé and I to detail what that experience can be like.”

Phabo’s last full-length project was 2021’s Soulquarius, his debut album that featured guest appearances from LVRN’s very own Alex Vaughn, frequent collaborator Destin Conrad, Rexx Life Raj, and Mntra. The album also included his breakout single “LNF,” which premiered in conjunction with his announcement that he would be joining the Soulection team. Outside of his own releases, he can also be heard on recent collaborations like “nirvana” by Dylan Reese and “Truly Yours (Remix)” by Eric Bellinger featuring Dom Kennedy and The Game.

Be sure to press play on Phabo’s brand new “Out Of Touch” single featuring Shaé Universe down below.