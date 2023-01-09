Back in July of 2022, Phabo treated fans with his Before I Let Her Go EP, a short and sweet body of work led by his “Achy” single. Over the weekend, the California-based artist returned with Dark Star, a new seven-track project that is exclusively dedicated to his “SoundCloud Day 1’s.” The offering opens up with “Lemon Pepper Hot,” which sees the “Scorpio Moon” singer flowing effortlessly over some spacey production by Don’t Trip:

“It don’t rain in Southern California, but it will if you come here to me tonight/ It’s 99 in Arizona, first 48, you was on a n***a case/ If you number one then why you give my s**t away? I need that s**t lemon pepper, on my 10 piece, when this came out I was trappin’ on my 10 speed”

Outside of his own releases, Phabo was featured on several well-received collaborations in 2022, including “4K” by Duckwrth and “Truly Yours (Remix)” alongside Eric Bellinger, Dom Kennedy, and The Game. His last full-length project was 2021’s Soulquarius, which boasted features from LVRN’s very own Alex Vaughn, Destin Conrad, Rexx Life Raj, and Mntra. The album also included his breakout single “LNF,” which premiered in conjunction with his announcement that he would be joining the Soulection team.

In a previous conversation, Phabo broke down what the Soulquarius title means to him. “The end part is derived from Aquarius, with me being an Aquarius. I tie that in with my love for neo-soul music, the Soulquarians,” he said. “It ties into everything that I stand for as well. It ties into astrology in terms of Polaris meaning my brand and stuff. It ties into following your North Star at all times.”

Be sure to press play on Phabo’s brand new Dark Star project down below.