At the top of April, Phabo treated fans with the release of his recent single, “Before I Let Her Go.” The R&B savant returns again today (July 6) to reveal his follow-up offering, “Achy,” a guitar-led Larce Blake, Sonic Major and Th3ory-co-produced cut that would perfectly accompany any late night drive. On the song, the San Diego-born singer sings about a love story that is slowly slipping away:

I remember you exactly the same way I used to, used to/ The change came out the blue, but I remember you/ The time we spent would soon become a burden, now I see you out, everywhere we would be, hearing of you, everywhere I go/ You fail to see I was so unreal

On the music front, Phabo most recently took part in a few notable collaborations within the last year like “4K” by Duckwrth and “Truly Yours (Remix)” alongside Eric Bellinger, Dom Kennedy, and The Game as well as. Phabo’s last full-length project was 2021’s Soulquarius, which boasted features from LVRN’s very own Alex Vaughn, Destin Conrad, Rexx Life Raj, and Mntra.

Soulquarius also included his breakout single “LNF,” which was premiered in conjunction with his announcement that he would be joining the coveted Soulection team. In a previous conversation, Phabo broke down what his album title means to him. “The end part is derived from Aquarius, with me being an Aquarius. I tie that in with my love for neo-soul music, the Soulquarians,” he said. “It ties into everything that I stand for as well. It ties into astrology in terms of Polaris meaning my brand and stuff. It ties into following your North Star at all times. It’s a deeper meaning than ‘what’s your sign?'”

Be sure to press play on Phabo’s brand new single “Achy” down below.