Superstar media personality Wendy Williams is ready to make her return to television. Yesterday (Feb. 27), Deadline announced the entertainment pioneer is thinking of taking her infamous “Hot Topics” segment from her former self-titled show to ABC’s “The View.”

While running errands at a Petco in New York City, Williams spoke with paparazzi and informed them that she’s “formerly retired.” The radio veteran said, “I’m shopping for kitty litter because I have a wax museum in Paris and one in California. I’m going for a week in Paris, and then three weeks in California, and then immediately fly back.” But all of the chit chat wasn’t about pet cats. She then discussed what she sees for her future: “And then I want to be on TV, stuff like Seth Meyers, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, ‘The View,’ stuff like that. I am formerly retired.”

I miss the Wendy Williams Show 😭 — Dezzi Dezz 🇱🇷 (@eauxdezz) February 28, 2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, the final episode of “The Wendy Williams Show” aired on June 17, 2022 after a 13-year run. Around that time, she was publicly plagued with health issues (including Graves disease, COVID-19 and lymphedema) and financial struggles. But it appears she’s ready to put all of that behind her. In addition to her aspirations to return to daytime television, Williams previously expressed interest in launching her own podcast — which is reportedly still in the works.

“Right now, Wendy is working on several projects… She is ready to get things rolling and get back to being Wendy Williams,” a rep for the media queen recently shared. Last year, reps said her new podcast would make “more money” than her popular hit TV show. No release dates have been announced for any of these upcoming projects, but she’s been hinting at something big since mid-2022.

We’re ready when you are, Wendy, and we look forward to your return!

