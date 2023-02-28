Photo: Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.28.2023

Superstar media personality Wendy Williams is ready to make her return to television. Yesterday (Feb. 27), Deadline announced the entertainment pioneer is thinking of taking her infamous “Hot Topics” segment from her former self-titled show to ABC’s “The View.”

While running errands at a Petco in New York City, Williams spoke with paparazzi and informed them that she’s “formerly retired.” The radio veteran said, “I’m shopping for kitty litter because I have a wax museum in Paris and one in California. I’m going for a week in Paris, and then three weeks in California, and then immediately fly back.” But all of the chit chat wasn’t about pet cats. She then discussed what she sees for her future: “And then I want to be on TV, stuff like Seth Meyers, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, ‘The View,’ stuff like that. I am formerly retired.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the final episode of “The Wendy Williams Show” aired on June 17, 2022 after a 13-year run. Around that time, she was publicly plagued with health issues (including Graves disease, COVID-19 and lymphedema) and financial struggles. But it appears she’s ready to put all of that behind her. In addition to her aspirations to return to daytime television, Williams previously expressed interest in launching her own podcast — which is reportedly still in the works.

“Right now, Wendy is working on several projects… She is ready to get things rolling and get back to being Wendy Williams,” a rep for the media queen recently shared. Last year, reps said her new podcast would make “more money” than her popular hit TV show. No release dates have been announced for any of these upcoming projects, but she’s been hinting at something big since mid-2022.

We’re ready when you are, Wendy, and we look forward to your return!

Omarion addresses catfish victim on "Dr. Phil"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023

Jonathan Majors pitches rom-com starring him and Issa Rae: "Let's do it"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Michael B. Jordan set to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Damson Idris reveals awkward Rihanna encounter: "I was like, 'This is my moment'"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards promo clip features SZA and Quinta Brunson

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

How to watch "The Jason Lee Show" episode featuring Amber Riley

By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.28.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 27 best dressed celebs at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.28.2023

"Abbott Elementary" wins SAG Award for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Michael B. Jordan playfully confronts reporter over "corny" remark, Twitter can't stop laughing

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Angela Bassett's fans are convinced Ariana DeBose will present her with an Oscar: "She did the thing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Kash Doll says starring on "BMF" is a full circle moment

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Donald Glover and Janine Nabers share trailer for Beyhive-inspired "Swarm" series

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

LL Cool J finally reveals story behind "Pink Cookies In A Plastic Bag Getting Crushed By Buildings"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Halle Bailey discusses importance of representation ahead of 'The Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.24.2023

Rodney Barnes is using his storytelling gift to keep the Black community connected

By Shanique Yates
  /  02.24.2023
