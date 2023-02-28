On Thursday (Feb. 23), MoStack made a big return to wax with “The Weekend,” a Rxwntree and Lotus JXJO-produced effort that’s full of the street-yet-celebratory vibes that the North London emcee is well-known for.

“We haffi kick off the door, we couldn’t sneak in, white girl but her a** is Dominican, I need a gyal to love me for the weekend, and then it’s back to money when the week ends, my block really do murders, we don’t pretend, use the car then burn it, we don’t need them…”

Shot by Wowa and edited by MoStack himself, the accompanying clip for “The Weekend” brings viewers to the artist’s Hornsey stomping grounds. Throughout the video, he mobs with his crew in different locations and enjoys some quality time with a love interest.

Back in 2021, MoStack liberated his most recent effort, High Street Kid 2, a 14-track joyride that served as the sequel to the critically acclaimed mixtape High Street Kid. The project, which saw appearances from Aitch, MIST, Phoenix Laoutaris, JustPapers, and J Tehng, peaked within the top 40 of the U.K. Official Albums chart following its first week of release. Since then, he seemed to be taking gradual steps toward a new body of work via loose cuts like “Fake Fake Fake” and “Can’t Forgive.” He also contributed a show-stealing verse on Clavish’s Rap Game Awful standout “Can’t Style Me” back in January.

For almost a full decade, MoStack has been crafting hit records that mix hard-hitting braggadocio with clever (and oft-humorous) lines that are perfect for any function. Throughout his career, council estates and nightclubs have remained in top form thanks to songs like “Liar Liar,” “What I Wanna,” “Shine Girl” with Stormzy, and “Miss Me” with AJ Tracey. Presumably, there will be a few more guaranteed jams for the warmer weather months ahead. In the meantime, you can press play on “The Weekend” below.