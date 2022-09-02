Yesterday (Sept. 1), MoStack marked his return with a new single titled “Can’t Forgive,” an emotionally charged offering that sees him lamenting over a failed relationship:

“And this is basic things, if you don’t like me, don’t say these things, ayo, I hate these feelings, in thе clubs and I didn’t let these ladiеs in, bein’ loyal weren’t the greatest thing, let’s go, you wan’ play with my heart and I really didn’t know, I went with the flow and that kinda left me seasick, it’s a cold world, I’m kinda gettin’ freezin’, you know what? Just leave it, if you nah like me then say it like you mean it, all the fake love, I done seen it, girl, you need to feel it, how’d you let me down?”

“Can’t Forgive” comes with a matching visual that mainly shows MoStack catching vibes to his music in different locations, including outside on the block, in what appears to be an office building, and in a sprinter van with his crew. Viewers can also catch footage of MoStack performing onstage in front of a packed crowd.

Last year, MoStack liberated the mixtape High Street Kid 2, the sequel to his 2017 classic High Street Kid. High Street Kid 2 boasted 14 songs and additional features from Aitch, Mist, Phoenix Laoutaris, Just Papers, and J Tehng. Prior to that, he unveiled his official debut LP Stacko, complete with 13 songs and collaborations alongside J Hus, Dave, Stormzy, Fredo, and Dolapo. Stacko remains MoStack’s most commercially successful project to date, peaking at the number three position on the UK Albums chart and crossing the silver certification mark.

Press play on MoStack‘s video for “Can’t Forgive” below. Hopefully, a new body of work from the “What I Wanna” rapper isn’t too far in the distance.