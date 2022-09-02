Photo: Video screenshot from MoStack’s “Can’t Forgive”
By Jon Powell
  /  09.02.2022

Yesterday (Sept. 1), MoStack marked his return with a new single titled “Can’t Forgive,” an emotionally charged offering that sees him lamenting over a failed relationship:

“And this is basic things, if you don’t like me, don’t say these things, ayo, I hate these feelings, in thе clubs and I didn’t let these ladiеs in, bein’ loyal weren’t the greatest thing, let’s go, you wan’ play with my heart and I really didn’t know, I went with the flow and that kinda left me seasick, it’s a cold world, I’m kinda gettin’ freezin’, you know what? Just leave it, if you nah like me then say it like you mean it, all the fake love, I done seen it, girl, you need to feel it, how’d you let me down?”

“Can’t Forgive” comes with a matching visual that mainly shows MoStack catching vibes to his music in different locations, including outside on the block, in what appears to be an office building, and in a sprinter van with his crew. Viewers can also catch footage of MoStack performing onstage in front of a packed crowd.

Last year, MoStack liberated the mixtape High Street Kid 2, the sequel to his 2017 classic High Street Kid. High Street Kid 2 boasted 14 songs and additional features from Aitch, Mist, Phoenix Laoutaris, Just Papers, and J Tehng. Prior to that, he unveiled his official debut LP Stacko, complete with 13 songs and collaborations alongside J Hus, Dave, Stormzy, Fredo, and Dolapo. Stacko remains MoStack’s most commercially successful project to date, peaking at the number three position on the UK Albums chart and crossing the silver certification mark.

Press play on MoStack‘s video for “Can’t Forgive” below. Hopefully, a new body of work from the “What I Wanna” rapper isn’t too far in the distance.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

MoStack drops off new visual for “Bronson”

By Jon Powell
  /  09.10.2021

MoStack is back with a new visual for “Ride”

By Jon Powell
  /  07.15.2021
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
MoStack
Music Videos

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

MoStack drops off new visual for “Bronson”

By Jon Powell
  /  09.10.2021

MoStack is back with a new visual for “Ride”

By Jon Powell
  /  07.15.2021
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
Watch

Femme It Forward President & CEO Heather Lowery is a champion for dynamic women and change

Founder, president and CEO of Femme It Forward Heather Lowery is a true champion for ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.30.2022
Social Justice

White man calls woman a "Black b**ch" while stealing her gas

A white man was recorded stealing gas and hurling racist insults while in his employer’s ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  08.29.2022
View More