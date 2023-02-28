Photo: Anna Webber / Stringer via Getty Images and Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

It’s almost that time for the Billboard Women in Music Awards to grace our screens again. Yesterday (Feb. 27), the music and entertainment publication shared a promo video for the upcoming event, informing fans of some of the tributes and honors they can expect to see while showcasing glimpses of the event’s past award shows.

Per the official description, the annual ceremony “recognizes music’s rising and A-List artists, creators, producers, and executives for their contributions to the industry and community.” Latto and SZA are on the list of women who will be recognized. The 33-year-old artist is slated to receive Billboards Woman of the Year award. This year, actress and executive producer of ABC’s sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” Quinta Brunson, will host the show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by billboard (@billboard)

The announcement that SZA would be honored with the night’s biggest accolade was made on Feb. 10. Hannah Karp, Billboard‘s editorial director, spoke about the award’s newest honoree and her career via the press release announcement.

“Since she burst onto the scene in 2017, SZA has defied genres and continually released raw, powerful songs which have landed her music on the Billboard charts,” Karp said. “The release of her latest album, SOS, has solidified her as a distinct force in contemporary R&B, and catapulted her into superstardom. We can’t wait to honor her as Woman of the Year.”

SZA will be honored and recognized for her talents as a singer, songwriter, and trailblazer. On Jan. 30, a few weeks prior, the outlet also praised Brunson while announcing her hosting duties. “We’re thrilled to recognize these groundbreaking artists across genres and generations who are defining today’s sound – and paving the way for tomorrow’s women in music,” Karp stated via a second press release. “With the inspiring Brunson as our host, this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards is going to be an incredible night.”

The event will take place on March 1 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. It will be streamed live on Billboard.com and YouTube.com at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Damson Idris reveals awkward Rihanna encounter: "I was like, 'This is my moment'"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Babyface and Ari Lennox put on a show in new "Liquor" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Missy Elliott and Timbaland tease an official reunion

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Amber Riley

By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.28.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 27 best dressed celebs at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.28.2023

"Abbott Elementary" wins SAG Award for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

SZA's 'SOS' tops the Billboard 200 for 10th week

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

Grannies go viral for recreating Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

Jozzy proves R&B is alive and well on Love Records debut, 'Songs for Women, Free Game for N**gas'

By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.27.2023

Mariah The Scientist joins A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for new "Secrets (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Coco Jones eyes summertime for debut album release: "I'm working on it"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

Kelly Rowland says it "felt so good to be back onstage" following Pride performance

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

Michael B. Jordan playfully confronts reporter over ”corny” remark, Twitter can’t stop laughing

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Angela Bassett's fans are convinced Ariana DeBose will present her with an Oscar: "She did the thing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Kash Doll says starring on "BMF" is a full circle moment

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Quinta Brunson
R&B
SZA

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Damson Idris reveals awkward Rihanna encounter: "I was like, 'This is my moment'"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Babyface and Ari Lennox put on a show in new "Liquor" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Missy Elliott and Timbaland tease an official reunion

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Amber Riley

By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.28.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 27 best dressed celebs at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.28.2023

"Abbott Elementary" wins SAG Award for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

SZA's 'SOS' tops the Billboard 200 for 10th week

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

Grannies go viral for recreating Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

Jozzy proves R&B is alive and well on Love Records debut, 'Songs for Women, Free Game for N**gas'

By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.27.2023

Mariah The Scientist joins A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for new "Secrets (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Coco Jones eyes summertime for debut album release: "I'm working on it"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

Kelly Rowland says it "felt so good to be back onstage" following Pride performance

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

Michael B. Jordan playfully confronts reporter over ”corny” remark, Twitter can’t stop laughing

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Angela Bassett's fans are convinced Ariana DeBose will present her with an Oscar: "She did the thing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Kash Doll says starring on "BMF" is a full circle moment

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

9 Black creatives making history today

These iconic individuals continuously catalyze some of the most significant moments in pop culture. For ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023
Interviews

Gigi Coleman is continuing her great-aunt Bessie Coleman's limitless legacy

“The sky is not the limit,” Gigi Coleman insists in this exclusive Black History Month ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  02.23.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
View More