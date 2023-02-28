It’s almost that time for the Billboard Women in Music Awards to grace our screens again. Yesterday (Feb. 27), the music and entertainment publication shared a promo video for the upcoming event, informing fans of some of the tributes and honors they can expect to see while showcasing glimpses of the event’s past award shows.

Per the official description, the annual ceremony “recognizes music’s rising and A-List artists, creators, producers, and executives for their contributions to the industry and community.” Latto and SZA are on the list of women who will be recognized. The 33-year-old artist is slated to receive Billboard‘s Woman of the Year award. This year, actress and executive producer of ABC’s sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” Quinta Brunson, will host the show.

The announcement that SZA would be honored with the night’s biggest accolade was made on Feb. 10. Hannah Karp, Billboard‘s editorial director, spoke about the award’s newest honoree and her career via the press release announcement.

“Since she burst onto the scene in 2017, SZA has defied genres and continually released raw, powerful songs which have landed her music on the Billboard charts,” Karp said. “The release of her latest album, SOS, has solidified her as a distinct force in contemporary R&B, and catapulted her into superstardom. We can’t wait to honor her as Woman of the Year.”

SZA will be honored and recognized for her talents as a singer, songwriter, and trailblazer. On Jan. 30, a few weeks prior, the outlet also praised Brunson while announcing her hosting duties. “We’re thrilled to recognize these groundbreaking artists across genres and generations who are defining today’s sound – and paving the way for tomorrow’s women in music,” Karp stated via a second press release. “With the inspiring Brunson as our host, this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards is going to be an incredible night.”

The event will take place on March 1 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. It will be streamed live on Billboard.com and YouTube.com at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.