This Wednesday (March 1), viewers can look forward to Amber Riley hitting up REVOLT’s fun new interview series “The Jason Lee Show.”

Featuring guests like Cardi B, couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock, La La Anthony, Da’Vinchi, and more, the raw and uncut production has been going viral since its inception in January. With millions of views across streamers, it’s safe to say Lee has a hit on his hands!

This week, REVOLT has another juicy conversation in store for fans. Riley — a renowned actress and singer known for her work in television, film and on Broadway — will sit in the hot seat to talk about her dating life, growing up in Compton, how the small screen contributed to her battle with anxiety and much, much more.

Ahead of the all-new installment, REVOLT dropped the official trailer to get fans excited. In the funny sneak peek, Riley is being massaged by a muscular shirtless man as Nick Cannon’s gang of kids are brought up. Hilariously, Host Lee seems intent on sparing no one, as some of Riley’s tea is spilled just seconds later. Peep the video up top.

“The Jason Lee Show” airs unfiltered conversations with today’s biggest stars. After the interviews, Lee closes out his episodes with a series of fun and “slightly messy” games, including “Smash or Pass,” “Tea in 20,” “DMs Unlocked,” “NightCap,” and “Erase the Shade.” The series adds on to REVOLT’s popular lineup of productions like “Caresha Please,” hosted by Yung Miami of the City Girls, and “Drink Champs,” hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

Viewers can tune into new episodes of “The Jason Lee Show” every Tuesday on REVOLT’s TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on our website, YouTube and app at 5 p.m. ET. Don’t miss out on the latest episode with Amber Riley!