Photo: Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images
By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.28.2023
WATCH

The Jason Lee Show Trailer Amber Riley

00:00:30

This Wednesday (March 1), viewers can look forward to Amber Riley hitting up REVOLT’s fun new interview series “The Jason Lee Show.”

Featuring guests like Cardi B, couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock, La La Anthony, Da’Vinchi, and more, the raw and uncut production has been going viral since its inception in January. With millions of views across streamers, it’s safe to say Lee has a hit on his hands!

This week, REVOLT has another juicy conversation in store for fans. Riley — a renowned actress and singer known for her work in television, film and on Broadway —  will sit in the hot seat to talk about her dating life, growing up in Compton, how the small screen contributed to her battle with anxiety and much, much more.

Ahead of the all-new installment, REVOLT dropped the official trailer to get fans excited. In the funny sneak peek, Riley is being massaged by a muscular shirtless man as Nick Cannon’s gang of kids are brought up. Hilariously, Host Lee seems intent on sparing no one, as some of Riley’s tea is spilled just seconds later. Peep the video up top.

“The Jason Lee Show” airs unfiltered conversations with today’s biggest stars. After the interviews, Lee closes out his episodes with a series of fun and “slightly messy” games, including “Smash or Pass,” “Tea in 20,” “DMs Unlocked,” “NightCap,” and “Erase the Shade.” The series adds on to REVOLT’s popular lineup of productions like “Caresha Please,” hosted by Yung Miami of the City Girls, and “Drink Champs,” hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

Viewers can tune into new episodes of “The Jason Lee Show” every Tuesday on REVOLT’s TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on our website, YouTube and app at 5 p.m. ET. Don’t miss out on the latest episode with Amber Riley!

Michael B. Jordan set to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Damson Idris reveals awkward Rihanna encounter: "I was like, 'This is my moment'"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards promo clip features SZA and Quinta Brunson

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 27 best dressed celebs at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.28.2023

"Abbott Elementary" wins SAG Award for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Michael B. Jordan playfully confronts reporter over ”corny” remark, Twitter can’t stop laughing

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Angela Bassett's fans are convinced Ariana DeBose will present her with an Oscar: "She did the thing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Kash Doll says starring on "BMF" is a full circle moment

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Donald Glover and Janine Nabers share trailer for Beyhive-inspired "Swarm" series

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

LL Cool J finally reveals story behind "Pink Cookies In A Plastic Bag Getting Crushed By Buildings"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Halle Bailey discusses importance of representation ahead of 'The Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.24.2023

Rodney Barnes is using his storytelling gift to keep the Black community connected

By Shanique Yates
  /  02.24.2023

Kevin Hart's new feature 'Die Hart: The Movie' hits Prime Video

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Kelly Rowland to produce and star in Tyler Perry's 'Mea Culpa'

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Drake hints at a "graceful exit" in "A Moody Conversation" teaser clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023
