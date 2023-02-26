Photo: Charles O’Rear via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Jarrett Hobbs, a Black man who was seen being beaten by deputies inside a coastal Georgia correctional facility, is no longer facing charges in connection with the attack.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Hobbs’ lawyer demanded a criminal investigation be launched after three videos of the beating went viral online. “This wasn’t some arrest that got out of hand or a judgment call made out of fear for your life. This was targeted gang violence, pure and simple. It just so happens that the gang members were wearing badges, and we’re calling on the District Attorney to bring charges immediately,” wrote Harry M. Daniels, Hobbs’ attorney, in a November 2022 tweet.

Deputies Mason Garrick, Braxton Massey, and Ryan Biegel were each terminated and charged with battery of an inmate and violating the Oath of Office. Two other deputies face disciplinary actions, CNN reports.

The 41-year-old was arrested and booked on Sept. 3, 2022 for traffic violations and drug possession charges. That same day, multiple deputies were recorded as they charged into Hobbs’ cell, pushed him against the wall, and began to pummel him with punches in the head and neck. He was then slammed and pinned to the floor.

Hobbs was charged with aggravated battery, simple assault, and obstruction of law enforcement officers. However, on Thursday (Feb. 23), the alleged offenses were dropped. In documents reviewed by NBC News, prosecutors cited “insufficient evidence” as the cause for the dismissal. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office also agreed to pay Hobbs a “significant settlement agreement” to resolve civil claims, though the amount has not been publicly disclosed.

“Let’s be clear: No one deserves to be beaten like that,” said Daniels in a new statement to CNN. “This settlement doesn’t make up for that, not by a long shot. But, at the end of the day, Mr. Hobbs’ charges were dropped, the officers who beat him have been charged, and this settlement gives him and his family a new way forward. That’s something we can all be proud of.”

Footage of the incident can be viewed below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Memphis area studying reparations after Tyre Nichols’ death

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.24.2023

Shreveport officer charged in Alonzo Bagley's death was suspended twice in 2022

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Malcolm X's family to sue NYPD, FBI, and CIA over father's death

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Fourth Memphis Fire Department employee under investigation in Tyre Nichols' brutal attack and death

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Tyre Nichols' mother vows to seek justice ahead of ex-Memphis officers' next court hearing

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

Donovan Lewis' family files a civil suit against Columbus officer involved in his death

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Five ex-Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols' brutal attack and death plead not guilty

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Shreveport officer charged, bodycam footage released in Alonzo Bagley fatal shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Black man killed by Shreveport police sued the department five years prior for excessive force

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.16.2023

Georgia lawmakers reintroduce police accountability reforms after Tyre Nichols' death

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.16.2023

The real reason Memphis didn't burn after Tyre Nichols' beating video was released

By Kirstin Cheers
  /  02.14.2023

Cops withheld info from fired EMTs for Tyre Nichols response

By DJ First Class
  /  02.13.2023

Family settles $4.5 million lawsuit after Morehouse grad is killed by police for jaywalking

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Tennessee DA to review all cases handled by officers who beat Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Ex-Memphis police officer lied multiple times about details regarding Tyre Nichols' traffic stop

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Police Brutality

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Memphis area studying reparations after Tyre Nichols’ death

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.24.2023

Shreveport officer charged in Alonzo Bagley's death was suspended twice in 2022

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Malcolm X's family to sue NYPD, FBI, and CIA over father's death

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Fourth Memphis Fire Department employee under investigation in Tyre Nichols' brutal attack and death

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Tyre Nichols' mother vows to seek justice ahead of ex-Memphis officers' next court hearing

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

Donovan Lewis' family files a civil suit against Columbus officer involved in his death

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Five ex-Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols' brutal attack and death plead not guilty

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Shreveport officer charged, bodycam footage released in Alonzo Bagley fatal shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Black man killed by Shreveport police sued the department five years prior for excessive force

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.16.2023

Georgia lawmakers reintroduce police accountability reforms after Tyre Nichols' death

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.16.2023

The real reason Memphis didn't burn after Tyre Nichols' beating video was released

By Kirstin Cheers
  /  02.14.2023

Cops withheld info from fired EMTs for Tyre Nichols response

By DJ First Class
  /  02.13.2023

Family settles $4.5 million lawsuit after Morehouse grad is killed by police for jaywalking

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Tennessee DA to review all cases handled by officers who beat Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Ex-Memphis police officer lied multiple times about details regarding Tyre Nichols' traffic stop

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

9 Black creatives making history today

These iconic individuals continuously catalyze some of the most significant moments in pop culture. For ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023
Interviews

Gigi Coleman is continuing her great-aunt Bessie Coleman's limitless legacy

“The sky is not the limit,” Gigi Coleman insists in this exclusive Black History Month ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  02.23.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
View More