Jarrett Hobbs, a Black man who was seen being beaten by deputies inside a coastal Georgia correctional facility, is no longer facing charges in connection with the attack.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Hobbs’ lawyer demanded a criminal investigation be launched after three videos of the beating went viral online. “This wasn’t some arrest that got out of hand or a judgment call made out of fear for your life. This was targeted gang violence, pure and simple. It just so happens that the gang members were wearing badges, and we’re calling on the District Attorney to bring charges immediately,” wrote Harry M. Daniels, Hobbs’ attorney, in a November 2022 tweet.

Deputies Mason Garrick, Braxton Massey, and Ryan Biegel were each terminated and charged with battery of an inmate and violating the Oath of Office. Two other deputies face disciplinary actions, CNN reports.

The 41-year-old was arrested and booked on Sept. 3, 2022 for traffic violations and drug possession charges. That same day, multiple deputies were recorded as they charged into Hobbs’ cell, pushed him against the wall, and began to pummel him with punches in the head and neck. He was then slammed and pinned to the floor.

Hobbs was charged with aggravated battery, simple assault, and obstruction of law enforcement officers. However, on Thursday (Feb. 23), the alleged offenses were dropped. In documents reviewed by NBC News, prosecutors cited “insufficient evidence” as the cause for the dismissal. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office also agreed to pay Hobbs a “significant settlement agreement” to resolve civil claims, though the amount has not been publicly disclosed.

“Let’s be clear: No one deserves to be beaten like that,” said Daniels in a new statement to CNN. “This settlement doesn’t make up for that, not by a long shot. But, at the end of the day, Mr. Hobbs’ charges were dropped, the officers who beat him have been charged, and this settlement gives him and his family a new way forward. That’s something we can all be proud of.”

