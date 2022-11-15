Yesterday (Nov. 14), lawyers representing a 41-year-old Black man called for a criminal investigation of the Camden County Jail. This is a result of discovering videos of the man, named Jarrett Hobbs, that show him being beaten by the facility’s deputies. The videos were reportedly recorded in September and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office is now conducting an internal investigation.

The first video shared by the attorneys shows Hobbs picking up something that was on his bench. A second clip switches to the angle outside of the cell and sees an officer waiting for backup. After several more officers arrive, they open the door and try and restrain Hobbs before brutally punching him repeatedly on his head, kneeing him in his body, and kicking him until he falls to the floor. Hobbs was originally arrested for speeding, driving with a suspended/revoked license, and possession of a controlled substance.

The statement from one of Hobbs’ attorneys, Harry M. Daniels, reads, “This video is undeniable and the deputies’ actions are inexcusable. Mr. Hobbs entered the Camden County Jail suffering a psychological episode and asking to be placed in protective confinement. But instead of protecting him, these deputies jumped him and beat and kicked him mercilessly like a gang of dangerous thugs.”

“This wasn’t some arrest that got out of hand or a judgment call made out of fear for your life,” Daniels continued. “This was targeted gang violence pure and simple. It just so happens that the gang members were wearing badges and we’re calling on the District Attorney to bring charges immediately.”

A statement from the Camden County Sheriff’s office reads, “The Camden County Sheriff’s office has always been an agency that is transparent allowing the public access to all operations of each division. During the investigation, names of all people involved will be confidential until the conclusion of the inquiry.”

View the referenced video down below.