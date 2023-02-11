Photo: Anadolu Agency / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is combing through every single case handled by the former Memphis Police Department officers who played a role in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy said that closed and pending cases would be included in the review; however, he did not disclose the total number of cases, as reported by NPR on Friday (Feb. 10). The disgraced men have also been added to the “county’s list of law enforcement officers whose credibility has been questioned.”

As previously reported by REVOLT last month, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were fired and charged with second-degree murder, kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression in connection with the Jan. 7 incident. Nichols, 29, suffered critical injuries, such as internal bleeding, cardiac arrest and kidney failure. He passed away three days after the attack. He is survived by his parents, RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, siblings and his 4-year-old son.

Bodycam and police surveillance footage showed the men repeatedly striking and kicking Nichols. The aspiring photographer was unarmed and did not initiate a physical or verbal altercation. Weeks after the brazen beatdown took place, it was revealed the men were all part of the department’s special street crimes unit, SCORPION. On Jan. 28, it was deactivated. “The officers currently assigned to the unit agree unreservedly with this next stop. While the heinous actions of a few cast a cloud of dishonor on the title SCORPION, it is imperative that we, the Memphis Police Department, take proactive steps in the healing process for all impacted,” read a statement from the law enforcement agency.

Memphis residents like Monterrious Harris, 22, have come forward to share their personal accounts with the unit that reportedly struck fear in the community. Harris claimed that three days before Nichols was assaulted, he was also roughed up by the same five men. He has since filed a $5 million lawsuit against the city and the police department.

Tags in this article:
Tags
News
Police Brutality
RIP
Social Justice
Tyre Nichols

