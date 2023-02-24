Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Latto is continuing to cement her legacy in music and enjoys helping her fellow female rappers while doing so. During an interview with Billboard, Latto opened up about her feelings on the new wave of ladies in the industry while acknowledging the OGs who have shown her so much love.

In 2020, Latto signed with RCA Records after the success of her breakout single “B**ch From Da South.” She then went on to release the remix, which featured rappers Saweetie and Trina. Latto found mainstream success two years later when she released “Big Energy.” The song sampled Mariah Carey’s 1995 single “Fantasy.” In the interview, Latto revealed Carey called her management team and chatted with the rapper for over an hour. The conversation eventually led to a March 2022 “Big Energy (Remix).”

“She was just embracing me and telling me she loves everything I’m doing,” Latto told the magazine. “It was a super out-of-body experience.” But Carey isn’t the only artist who has shown Latto love. Others have expressed their admiration for the “Lottery” songwriter, including Queen Latifah, Trina, City Girls, Cardi B, SZA, Remy Ma, and Lizzo. “I get a lot of love,” she confessed. “Real recognize real.”

Latto then expressed her current thoughts on the new crowd of female rappers. “My No. 1 thing has been being a girl’s girl,” the emcee explained. “I utilize my power in uplifting others on my way up. When you see Latto do a feature with an upcoming female rapper, I don’t charge them. The label got to cover the glam, but I don’t profit off that.”

Later in the interview, Latto spoke about her new music and also expressed her gratitude for being amongst the current crop of musicians. “The content I’m about to roll out is a whole fresh new leaf,” said Latto. “I genuinely love to see the new wave of female rap, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

