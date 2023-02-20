Over the weekend, Bktherula officially unleashed her LVL5 P1 project. The 10-song set was led by previously released singles like “TAN,” “FOREVER, PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)” featuring Destroy Lonely, and “?????.” The release was paired with the accompanying music video for “PSSYONFT.” The new Jewish Jordan-directed clip sees the Atlanta artist taking over a plane to throw her own party as she fuels the chaos with her lyrics:

“Stage dive, all my n***as right like K9, gettin’ to it, drop the bag off, **tch, it’s game time/ Down h**, not down? Now she cutting stage time (Ooh), take tour 20 minute stage time/ Rula San never end stage time, and you f**kin’ h**’s that you claim fine/ And you f**k that b**ch yeah yeah, but she claim mine, yeah yeah, but she claim mine, hear the baseline (Ooh)/ Yeah yeah, we on Satan time, yeah, p**sy on FaceTime, yeah”

In related news, the “LEFT RIGHT” artist recently announced she will be hitting the road for her “Five Tour,” which will include her set at Rolling Loud Los Angeles. The journey kicks off on March 2 in Phoenix and will hit major cities like Los Angeles, Boston, New York and Houston before wrapping up in Atlanta on April 4. Fans can grab tickets here.

Bktherula’s previous project was 2021’s LOVE BLACK, a 16-song body of work with a sole feature from Matt Ox. Following that, she dropped off a few loose tracks, like “THROUGH 2 U” with Ski Mask The Slump God, “Vaderz” with Rico Nasty, and her “Keep da K/Coupe” two-pack, the last of which was exclusively premiered by REVOLT.

Be sure to press play on Bktherula’s brand-new LVL5 P1 project and the official music video for “PSSYONFT” down below.