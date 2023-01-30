Bktherula is set to unleash her forthcoming LVL5 project later this year and treated fans over the weekend with her latest preview. Titled “TAN,” the newly released track arrived paired with a Jordan Margolin-visual. In the clip, the Atlanta-born artist spends a day on the water from the comfort of her own yacht as she spits over production by azure:

“Who walk in this b**ch on some money s**t?, uh, uh, who walk in this b**ch on some money s**t?, uh, uh/ Take the blue pill, I don’t recommend, I’m taking red, not no Carti s**t/ I might dye my hair the color red, f**k your mans b**ch/ Let me take your pretty a** instead, to the clan b**ch”

In related news, the “LEFT RIGHT” artist recently announced she will be hitting the road for her “Five Tour.” The journey kicks off on March 2 in Phoenix and will hit major cities like Los Angeles, Boston, New York, and Houston before wrapping up in Atlanta on April 4.

Bktherula’s last project was 2021’s LOVE BLACK, a 16-song body of work with a sole feature from Matt Ox. Since then, she’s dropped off a few loose tracks like “THROUGH 2 U” with Ski Mask The Slump God, “Vaderz” with Rico Nasty, and her “Keep da K/Coupe” two-pack, the last of which was exclusively premiered by REVOLT.

In a recent interview, she spoke about the overall mission she has with her artistry. “As the years go on, we just evolve, evolve, evolve,” she said. “Meaning, I’m going to relay the message way better, frequency is way higher, music will just evolve.”

Be sure to press play on Bktherula’s brand new “TAN” music video down below.