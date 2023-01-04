Currently, Bktherula is putting the finishing touches on her LVL5 project, which is set to make landfall soon. In the meantime, the Atlanta-born artist is holding her fans over with some visuals from the vault. This past Sunday (Jan. 1), she dropped off the official music video for “UH HUH,” which is a fan-favorite from her 2020 Love Santana project. On the song, she lays some bars down over the Jared Surian-produced instrumental:

“On my jet because I’m rising slowly now, that b**ch ain’t no saint, so why she acting holy now?/ Flexing with that gat, but if I ask can you show me now? And yo’ h** gone as f**k ’cause like a damn fan she blow me now/ Yo’ b**ch say she love me, yeah b**ch mkay, I step into her life and now that b**ch (Mm) gay/ She probably don’t f**k with you ’cause you still buy her MK/ Hit the mystery box and guess the gat (Mm) ray, making so much plays right now, a n***a feel like Duwap”

The “UH HUH” music video sees Bktherula spending a day exploring her city as she visits a local clothing store, hangs out with some friends, and finishes the night by watching fireworks. The clip was directed and edited by Timeless and creative directed by Maliputyouon, Benjididit, and Creezed.

Bktherula’s last project was 2021’s LOVE BLACK, a 16-song body of work with a sole feature from Matt Ox. Since then, she has dropped off a few loose tracks like “THROUGH 2 U” with Ski Mask The Slump God, “Vaderz” with Rico Nasty, and her “Keep da K/Coupe” two-pack, the last of which was exclusively premiered by REVOLT.

Be sure to press play on Bktherula’s brand new “UH HUH” music video down below.