Over the weekend, Atlanta’s very own Bktherula unveils a new take on her “Through 2 U” track. Now equipped with a feature from Ski Mask The Slump God, the freshly released collaboration adds a new element to the 2021 song. The original rendition of “Through 2 U” can be found on her LOVE BLACK project from October of last year. On the new release, Bktherula and Ski Mask fuse their unique flows together over some production courtesy of PerryVsTheWrld:

I got all my n***as in the bus with me like Scooby Doo, Maison Mihara on my feet when I walk through you/ Once I see you belong to the streets, lil’ bitch, we through with you (Yeah, yeah) yeah, once I see you belong to that bitch, I’m gon’ get through to you (Yeah, yeah)/ Maison Margiela my toe, when I kick it, you know that I’m running right through, uh, you

Money stand tall as a midget, if I see you fidget, a bullet right through, uh, you (Yuh, yuh, yuh)/ These bitches know that I’m different, they say that I’m hard like I took me a BlueChew (Ha-ha)

The aforementioned LOVE BLACK project included 16 songs and a sole feature from Matt Ox. Prior to that was 2020’s Nivana album, which saw a guest appearance from Digital Nas and boasted tracks like “ILOVEUBACK<3” and “MIND FUCK.” In terms of more recent releases, Bktherula dropped off her “Keep da K/Coupe” two-pack back in March of this year.

Ski Mask The Slump God’s last body of work was 2021’s Sin City The Mixtape. He can also be heard dishing out features on some recent collaborations like “Life Goes On” by Oliver Tree alongside Trippie Redd and also “New Bugatti” by Lil Gnar.

Be sure to press play on “Through 2 U” by Bktherula featuring Ski Mask The Slump God down below.