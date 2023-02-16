Last Friday (Feb. 10), Baby Stone Gorillas unleashed The Military, their 23-track mixtape released in partnership with Park Money Records/EMPIRE. Yesterday (Feb. 15), the California rap quartet — made up of 5Much, EKillaOffTheBlocck, P4K, and Top5ivee — returned to drop off the official music video for “Y’all Know Who Did That” from the project. In the new visual, each member is represented by their very own animated soldier as the crew heads off to a battle. On the track, 5Much raps about the importance of owning up to your actions:

“We hit ’em up, we did ’em up, we switch and then we split em up/ Ain’t no question, they knew it was us/ It ain’t about no cheese or no bread, I give two f**ks, I don’t, n***as, just chop a slice, n***a, two cuts”

Baby Stone Gorillas made waves in 2022 with BABYST5XNE GORILLAS, their debut project that included features from names like Wallie The Sensei, 1takejay, Slumlord Trill, G Baby, Youngaveli, and others. That was just the start of their busy year, as they followed up with two more projects, Lion Hearted Gorillas and GOTDAMNIT BABYSTONES, the latter of which was a joint effort with Gotdamnitdupri.

In a recent interview, Top5ivee explained how being able to blend four different personalities makes their music unique. “We all got our own type of flow and we’re a group. It’s four of us. That combines into one and that’s how we killin ’em because it’s four different flows,” he said. “So say if it’s one rapper, one rapper always has one flow, but they can switch it up 10 times, right? But it’s four of us, and we all got 10 different flows. That’s 40 different flows.”

Be sure to press play on Baby Stone Gorillas’ brand new “Y’all Know Who Did That” music video down below.