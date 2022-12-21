Yesterday (Dec. 20), Wallie The Sensei returned with his brand new Here 2 Stay mixtape to help him celebrate another year around the sun. The project spans 14 tracks and boasts appearances from Saviii3rd, YXNG K.A., Mari Ruger, Earl Swavey, Melly, Jehkai, and Siete7x. Preceding the release was the visual for “Fck Love,” which saw the Compton emcee spitting over a sample of Luniz’s iconic 1995 record “I Got 5 On It”:

“I can’t lie to you, I’m off this lean ’till I O.D./ Keep that five with me, like I’m playing for the heat, n***as hate on me (on me)/ So I always got my strap, I don’t need love baby, love ain’t real and I just want racks/ F**k love, f**k love, at the end of the day all that matters is my money/ I can’t let a n***a or a b**tch take this feeling from me”

Wallie’s previous full-length project was last year’s GOLDEN CHILD. That offering boasted 17 tracks and features from Nebula Swavey, Pho Pho, Prell, Doley Bernays, Gloxkboyz TeeJae, Mar, Yah-L, and 42 Dugg, the last of whom appeared on the official remix of Wallie’s breakout hit, “Scandalous.” GOLDEN CHILD was led by his “03 Flow” single, which paid homage to fellow rapper 03 Greedo, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence. Outside of his own releases, Wallie has been featured on plenty of recent tracks, including “Thick Thang” by Chefboy, “Parking Lot” by Don Elway, “Do It Up” by Baby Stone Gorillas, “Damage” by Hill St, and many more.

Be sure to press play on Wallie The Sensei’s brand new Here 2 Stay mixtape down below.