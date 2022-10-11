Currently, Wallie The Sensei is putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming project. Yesterday (Oct. 10), the Compton-bred rapper returned with his brand new single titled “Fck Love.” The offering came paired with the official teaser for the forthcoming music video, which sees Wallie and his two cohorts planning a heist. On the track, Wallie smoothly raps over a sample of Luniz’s iconic 1995 record “I Got 5 On It” about how he doesn’t want love:

I can’t lie to you, I’m off this lean ’till I O.D./ Keep that five with me, like I’m playing for the heat, n***as hate on me (on me)/ So I always got my strap, I don’t need love baby, love ain’t real and I just want racks/ F**k love, f**k love, at the end of the day all that matters is my money/ I can’t let a n***a or a b**tch take this feeling from me

Wallie’s last full-length project was last year’s GOLDEN CHILD. That project boasted 17 tracks and features from Nebula Swavey, Pho Pho, Prell, Doley Bernays, Gloxkboyz TeeJae, Mar, Yah-L, and 42 Dugg, the last of whom appeared on the official remix of Wallie’s breakout hit, “Scandalous.” GOLDEN CHILD was spearheaded by his “03 Flow” single, which paid homage to fellow rapper 03 Greedo, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Since then, Wallie has dropped off a few singles to hold fans over like “Homi,” “Ghetto Lullaby” featuring Jehkai, and “Damage” featuring YXNG K.A. Outside of his own releases, Wallie has been featured on plenty of recent tracks, including “Thick Thang” by Chefboy, “Parking Lot” by Don Elway, “Do It Up” by Baby Stone Gorillas, “Damage” by Hill St, and many more.

Be sure to press play on Wallie The Sensei’s brand new “Fck Love” single down below.