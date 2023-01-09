On Feb. 10, Baby Stone Gorillas will unleash their mixtape, The Military. The project will be a 23-track body of work released in partnership with Park Money Records/EMPIRE. Over the weekend, the California rap quartet — made up of 5Much, EKillaOffTheBlocck, P4K, and Top5ivee — returned to drop off a preview from their forthcoming offering. Titled “WOP,” the new track also arrived paired with an accompanying visual directed by YourJustnTime. On the track, EKillaOffTheBlocck handles the first verse as he spits over some synth-heavy production by ROBTWO:

“Start doin’ them drugs, back to back, feel like I’m dyin’, start throwing that s**t on, mismatchin’, okay, I’m flyin’/ Everything I do, it takes patience and it’s timing, hop up in the coupe without that side and I recline it”

Baby Stone Gorillas made waves in 2022 with BABYST5XNE GORILLAS, their debut project that included features from names like Wallie The Sensei, 1takejay, Slumlord Trill, G Baby, Youngaveli, and others. That was just the start of their busy year, as they followed up with two more projects, Lion Hearted Gorillas and GOTDAMNIT BABYSTONES, the latter of which was a joint effort with Gotdamnitdupri.

In a recent interview, Top5ivee delved into the advantage of blending four different personalities into one cohesive sound. “We all got our own type of flow and we’re a group. It’s four of us. That combines into one and that’s how we killin ’em because it’s four different flows,” he said. “So say if it’s one rapper, one rapper always has one flow but they can switch it up 10 times, right? But it’s four of us and we all got 10 different flows. That’s 40 different flows, and how many flows can we do in different songs?”

Be sure to tune into Baby Stone Gorillas’ brand new music video for “WOP” down below.