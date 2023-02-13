It’s about that time again, folks! This Wednesday (Feb. 15), viewers can look forward to Remy Ma and Hitman Holla appearing on REVOLT’s fun new interview series “The Jason Lee Show.”

Unsurprisingly, the first four episodes of the raw and uncut production — featuring Cardi B, couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock, “BMF” stars La La Anthony and Da’Vinchi; and Claudia Jordan and Luenell, respectively — went viral. With millions of views across streamers, it’s safe to say Lee has a hit on his hands!

If you’re a fan of rap and don’t live under a rock, then you absolutely know who The Boogie Down MC is. Hitman is a known spitter too. The Philly battle rapper is mostly known for ethering people on Nick Cannon’s “Wild N Out” during the freestyle part of the show.

Today (Feb. 13), Lee hit up social media with a preview of what fans can expect. In the clip, the three are all laughs as Lee “snitches” and admits that someone in Remy’s security laid somebody he knew out once. The host also asked the Bronx artist about why she doesn’t consider Doja Cat to be a rapper. Peep the preview below to see for yourself.

“The Jason Lee Show” airs unfiltered conversations with today’s biggest stars. After the interviews, Lee closes out his episodes with a series of fun and “slightly messy” games, including “Smash or Pass,” “Tea in 20,” “DMs Unlocked,” “NightCap,” and “Erase the Shade.” The series adds on to REVOLT’s popular lineup of productions like “Caresha Please,” hosted by Yung Miami of the City Girls, and “Drink Champs,” hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

Viewers can tune into new episodes of “The Jason Lee Show” every Tuesday on REVOLT’s TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on our website, YouTube and app at 5 p.m. ET. Don’t miss out!