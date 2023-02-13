Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images and Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer via Getty Images
By Isha Thorpe
  /  02.13.2023

It’s about that time again, folks! This Wednesday (Feb. 15), viewers can look forward to Remy Ma and Hitman Holla appearing on REVOLT’s fun new interview series “The Jason Lee Show.”

Unsurprisingly, the first four episodes of the raw and uncut production — featuring Cardi B, couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock, “BMF” stars La La Anthony and Da’Vinchi; and Claudia Jordan and Luenell, respectively — went viral. With millions of views across streamers, it’s safe to say Lee has a hit on his hands!

If you’re a fan of rap and don’t live under a rock, then you absolutely know who The Boogie Down MC is. Hitman is a known spitter too. The Philly battle rapper is mostly known for ethering people on Nick Cannon’s “Wild N Out” during the freestyle part of the show.

Today (Feb. 13), Lee hit up social media with a preview of what fans can expect. In the clip, the three are all laughs as Lee “snitches” and admits that someone in Remy’s security laid somebody he knew out once. The host also asked the Bronx artist about why she doesn’t consider Doja Cat to be a rapper.  Peep the preview below to see for yourself.

“The Jason Lee Show” airs unfiltered conversations with today’s biggest stars. After the interviews, Lee closes out his episodes with a series of fun and “slightly messy” games, including “Smash or Pass,” “Tea in 20,” “DMs Unlocked,” “NightCap,” and “Erase the Shade.” The series adds on to REVOLT’s popular lineup of productions like “Caresha Please,” hosted by Yung Miami of the City Girls, and “Drink Champs,” hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

Viewers can tune into new episodes of “The Jason Lee Show” every Tuesday on REVOLT’s TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on our website, YouTube and app at 5 p.m. ET. Don’t miss out!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Luenell feels Claudia Jordan joining "RHOA" was "the worse thing she ever did"

By Tabie Germain
  /  02.09.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Claudia Jordan and Luenell

By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.06.2023

La La Anthony and Da'Vinchi admit filming sex scenes can be super awkward

By Tabie Germain
  /  02.02.2023

How to watch "The Jason Lee Show" episode featuring La La Anthony and Da'Vinchi

By Sukii Osborne
  /  01.30.2023

Chrisean Rock confesses Blueface feels like the home she never had

By Tabie Germain
  /  01.26.2023

Cardi B details the scary moment she and Offset learned Takeoff passed away

By Tabie Germain
  /  01.19.2023

REVOLT teams up with Jason Lee for new uncut and candid talk show

By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.17.2023

Remy Ma isn't upset that new artists endure less struggle: "It's supposed to get easier"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.26.2022

Remy Ma announces first-ever all-female battle rap tournament

By Megan Ambers
  /  10.11.2022

DJ Premier taps Remy Ma and Rapsody for new "Remy Rap" video

By Regina Cho
  /  08.11.2022

Remy Ma says rappers who don't write their lyrics are a "karaoke personality"

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2022

Remy Ma honored with her own street on Bronx Walk of Fame

By Shanique Yates
  /  05.18.2022

Remy Ma insists she never saw her beef with Nicki Minaj coming -- and here's why

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.26.2022

11 life lessons we learned from female rap icons

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.15.2022

Remy Ma raps on new Chrome 23 “Queens Get The Money” teaser

By C.H.
  /  02.27.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Hitman Holla
Remy Ma
The Jason Lee Show

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Luenell feels Claudia Jordan joining "RHOA" was "the worse thing she ever did"

By Tabie Germain
  /  02.09.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Claudia Jordan and Luenell

By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.06.2023

La La Anthony and Da'Vinchi admit filming sex scenes can be super awkward

By Tabie Germain
  /  02.02.2023

How to watch "The Jason Lee Show" episode featuring La La Anthony and Da'Vinchi

By Sukii Osborne
  /  01.30.2023

Chrisean Rock confesses Blueface feels like the home she never had

By Tabie Germain
  /  01.26.2023

Cardi B details the scary moment she and Offset learned Takeoff passed away

By Tabie Germain
  /  01.19.2023

REVOLT teams up with Jason Lee for new uncut and candid talk show

By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.17.2023

Remy Ma isn't upset that new artists endure less struggle: "It's supposed to get easier"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.26.2022

Remy Ma announces first-ever all-female battle rap tournament

By Megan Ambers
  /  10.11.2022

DJ Premier taps Remy Ma and Rapsody for new "Remy Rap" video

By Regina Cho
  /  08.11.2022

Remy Ma says rappers who don't write their lyrics are a "karaoke personality"

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2022

Remy Ma honored with her own street on Bronx Walk of Fame

By Shanique Yates
  /  05.18.2022

Remy Ma insists she never saw her beef with Nicki Minaj coming -- and here's why

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.26.2022

11 life lessons we learned from female rap icons

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.15.2022

Remy Ma raps on new Chrome 23 “Queens Get The Money” teaser

By C.H.
  /  02.27.2022
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
Web3

Web3 | Where does the money reside for Black Web3 founders?

For this Black History Month installment of our “Web3” series, we discuss the reality of ...
By Ashley France
  /  02.03.2023
Interviews

Keke Palmer is using her KeyTV platform to give back and showcase talented Black creators

In this exclusive REVOLT interview, Keke Palmer talks KeyTV, refusing to be pigeonholed, her new ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.19.2023
Web3

Web3 | Is AI evolving technology or just stealing art from creators?

The whole purpose of Web3 is to provide ownership to creators and enable them to ...
By Ashley France
  /  01.20.2023
View More