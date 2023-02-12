Photo: Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

ASL interpreter Kelly Kurdi has become an internet sensation for a second time after a viral post showed her animatedly signing Sir Mix-a-Lot’s evergreen hit record, “Baby Got Back.”

Kurdi appeared to be at a party on board a cruise ship when the wildly entertaining moment of her whipping her ponytail, thrusting her hips and motioning with her hands the shaking of a derrière was captured. For those who may not remember, Kurdi went viral in 2021 when she signed Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s smash hit “W.A.P.”

People who commented on the post, which was shared on Pubity’s Instagram account on Friday (Feb. 10), had plenty to say about the performance. “If this is legitimately how you sign this song, I’ve known sign language for years,” jokingly wrote one person. “It’s amazing to watch the video without audio. I felt the music through her, and I don’t know ASL,” commented another.

“Baby Got Back” has proven itself to be a timeless hit for obvious reasons. The track has been described as “titillating” and “salacious,” but as far as Sir Mix-a-Lot is concerned, the song is much more than that. “The song bucked the system,” he told American Songwriter as he spoke about past beauty standards that did not welcome the celebration of women with curves.

He continued, “It was almost a movement for a while. Then it became the norm. If I were to write that song now — assuming what happened then would have taken place just the same — women know men love a**es now! Most hits are lucky. I wrote a song that was supposed to be for certain people, and it ended up being for everybody.”

And despite the video being somewhat humorous with two women gyrating on top of a “peach,” Sir Mix-a-Lot’s timeless record’s stats are anything but laughable. The song debuted at No. 75 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart but quickly climbed its way to the No. 1 spot, where it remained for five weeks.

Check out Kurdi’s handsy take on “Baby Got Back” below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

