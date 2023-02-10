Photo: Cover art for Masego’s “Two Sides” single
By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Today (Feb. 10), Masego is back with his latest single, “Two Sides,” an offering he refers to as “the Gemini anthem.” The track is a close follow-up to his “You Never Visit Me” release, which is also the name of his forthcoming tour. On the new song, ‘Sego sings about the charm and fluidity that he possesses as an air sign:

“Two sides, choose your fighter, I’ll be your type, it’s a fine line, answer a Gemini, Gemini/ Who you tryna see tonight, see tonight? Drive me to your momma restaurant/ I like free food, so I’ll just play the boyfriend part, I’m not see-through, in and out of charm/ I’m the key to, gettin’ momma off your arm, I’m a real life villain/ I’m slick with mine but I’m a good guy, every other night away/ Say otherwise, I ain’t never lie”

The TrapHouseJazz originator capped off 2022 with the success of his “Yamz” hit featuring Devin Morrison, which surged to popularity thanks to a viral cover by Fetty Wap. During a previous interview, Masego delved into his approach for the unique music video, which he also attributed to his astrological sign. “I gotta credit that to me being a Gemini,” he said. “Whatever you would think the video would be like after hearing this ’80s and ’90s vibe, I just did not want to do that.”

In additional news, the Virginia-raised talent recently announced his extensive North American “You Never Visit Me Tour.” He will hit the road on March 13 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA and perform in cities like New York, Miami, Boston, and Dallas before wrapping up in Los Angeles in April.

Be sure to press play on Masego’s brand new “Two Sides” single down below.

NAV drops off new "Lately" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Zacari unveils latest single "Motions" with Ab-Soul

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

YG, Ty Dolla Sign, and Lambo4oe link up for "Let's Ride (Trailer Anthem)"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

The Kid LAROI shares reflective "Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1)" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Daniel Caesar shares new "Let Me Go" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

2Rare joins French Montana on "RATATAAAAA"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Lucky Daye says to be "Careful" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

SZA joins Lizzo for new "Special (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

DJ Khaled joins Universal Music Group as global creative consultant

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

SZA admits she wanted to join Odd Future before signing with TDE

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.09.2023

Rihanna gives exclusive Apple Music interview ahead of Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Kali hits the club in new "3M's (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Money Musik, NAV, and SoFaygo connect on "Double Faces"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Corio expresses his "Emotions" on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

DDG drops new "Delilah's" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023
