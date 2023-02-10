Back in September of 2022, NAV dropped off his Demons Protected By Angels album, a 19-track body of work with guest appearances from names like Babyface Ray, Bryson Tiller, Lil Durk, Gunna, Future, Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Leading the way were well-received singles like “Wrong Decisions” and “Never Sleep,” and fans have since been able to enjoy music videos for “Ball In Peace” and “Last of the Mohicans.”

Today (Feb. 10), the Toronto star returns with his official follow-up, a brand new single titled “Lately.” The track is a preview from his forthcoming NAV 2 project, the sequel to his self-titled debut from 2017. On the song, he spit some bars that show off his introverted side. “Lately, I just wanna be by myself, I can’t hold it in, it’s burnin’ (Burnin’), I’m the only one,” he raps.

Back in 2020, NAV and Wheezy joined forces to cook up their Emergency Tsunami mixtape. That project boasted 14 tracks and included features from favorites Gunna, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Lil Keed, and SahBabii. Just prior to that offering, he also released his solo project Good Intentions where he collaborated with the late Pop Smoke, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Gunna, and Lil Uzi Vert. Outside of his own releases, NAV has contributed verses to 2021 songs like “Kukoc” by AJ Tracey, “Pots N Pans” by Lil Duke on YSL, and “About You” by Lil Tecca.

In a previous interview, the “Demons In My Cup” rapper shared what we can expect from his next project. “I’d say I just learned to take my time more and pick stronger topics for songs and make more standout songs where it’s very easy to tell the topic from the content of the song. Just really just being very mindful of my lyrics and making sure that they hit,” he said.

Be sure to press play on NAV’s brand new “Lately” single down below.