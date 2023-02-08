On March 3, Chiiild will officially unveil his next album, Better Luck in the Next Life. So far, fans have been able to enjoy singles like “Bon Voyage,” “You Get Me (A Final Word),” and most recently, the Lucky Daye-assisted “Good For Now.” Today (Feb. 8), the Montreal-based talent returns with his latest preview of the forthcoming project, a brand new single titled “Antidote.” On the song, he croons about having a deep admiration for someone special:

“Are you the one? Are you the one? Are you the antidote?/ I’m out of practice, I’ll let gravity have this and if you’re asking if I’m all in/ It’s automatic, sadness will always know sadness, how it’s everlasting/ You go wherever that the lightning goes, I know you’re hurting but it barely shows/ I wonder where you are when your eyes close/ You give me more than I was asking for, you are the light, you are my only source”

As far as the track, the “Sleepwalking” singer shared a few words about the message he wanted to portray. “’Antidote’ is about being enamored by a person. It describes the infatuation of watching someone live life optimistically and simply wanting a piece of that because they symbolize the light for you. It is a representation of the idea that this person could save me from any emotional or physical struggle,” he said.

Last year, Chiiild was out on the road for a majority of 2022 thanks to his opening slot on Leon Bridges’ “The Boundless Tour.” In related news, he recently announced his “Better Luck in the Next Life Tour,” which is kicking off on March 2 in Santa Ana and stopping in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more.

Be sure to press play on Chiiild’s brand new “Antidote” single down below.