Photo: Screenshot from slowthai’s “Feel Good” video
By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023

On March 3, slowthai will unveil his third studio LP, UGLY, which serves as an acronym for “U Gotta Love Yourself.” Via press release, the British talent further explained the meaning behind the forthcoming album:

“People see you as a character. They don’t actually know who you are,” he stated. “You’re stereotyped as the nutter who gets in his boxers. I was doing that to show that you should be free at shows and enjoy yourself, but you choose to see me as an idiot.”

He continued: “It doesn’t matter what or who people think you are, you’ve just got to stay true and respect yourself. I have ‘UGLY‘ tattooed on my face because it’s a reminder to love myself, rather than put myself down constantly or feel the impression people have of me should determine who I am as a person.”

Following the release of “Selfish,” slowthai keeps the momentum going with “Feed Good,” a Kwes Darko and Sega Bodega-backed offering that delves further into more alternative vibes. On the track, he gives thanks to the gift of life despite the existence of pain, something that many others can easily relate to:

“I’m so happy that it hurts deep in my insides, yeah, it feels so good when you feel alive, yeah, it feels so good… sittin’ in the dark, tryna find a light, life gives you lemons, keep your head upright, sometimes I get jealous when she knows it’s mine, even when you’re fed up, stand your bread up high, everything ain’t nice like cherry and pie, I feel so good…”

Last year, slowthai reached out to fans who would be interested in taking part in a video for “Feel Good,” which led to over 4,000 responses within the United Kingdom. Directed by Uncanny & The Rest, the finished product of that clip now shows the individuals who were selected, all of whom can be seen listening to the song in their bedrooms. Midway through, slowthai surprises each one, leading to genuine reactions that you can’t help but smile at. Check it all out below.

Future reveals he's back in "album mode"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

Smokepurpp surprises fans with new 'Anti' three-song pack

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

Luh Tyler drops off latest visual for "Dennis"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023

Fridayy unveils new 'Lost In Melody (Deluxe)' album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

Rob49 returns with "4GOD II" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023

Tyler, the Creator recalls the moment Pharrell changed his life

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

DaBaby enjoys time with his children in "THEY JUST WANT YOUR LIFE" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023

Joey Badass reveals he wanted to sign to Young Money

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Jim Jones refutes claims that G-Unit started mixtape movement

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Check out DaBaby's latest visual for "INDUSTRY"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

JAY-Z speaks on Grammys '4:44' snub in 2018

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Millyz recruits Albee Al and Leaf Ward for new "Risk Takers" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Kelela unveils latest single "Enough For Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Snoop Dogg blasts Grammy Awards for snubbing him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Tour Tales | Lil Zac The DJ has witnessed the pride Yo Gotti takes in Blac Youngsta's success

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.07.2023
