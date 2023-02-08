On March 3, slowthai will unveil his third studio LP, UGLY, which serves as an acronym for “U Gotta Love Yourself.” Via press release, the British talent further explained the meaning behind the forthcoming album:

“People see you as a character. They don’t actually know who you are,” he stated. “You’re stereotyped as the nutter who gets in his boxers. I was doing that to show that you should be free at shows and enjoy yourself, but you choose to see me as an idiot.”

He continued: “It doesn’t matter what or who people think you are, you’ve just got to stay true and respect yourself. I have ‘UGLY‘ tattooed on my face because it’s a reminder to love myself, rather than put myself down constantly or feel the impression people have of me should determine who I am as a person.”

Following the release of “Selfish,” slowthai keeps the momentum going with “Feed Good,” a Kwes Darko and Sega Bodega-backed offering that delves further into more alternative vibes. On the track, he gives thanks to the gift of life despite the existence of pain, something that many others can easily relate to:

“I’m so happy that it hurts deep in my insides, yeah, it feels so good when you feel alive, yeah, it feels so good… sittin’ in the dark, tryna find a light, life gives you lemons, keep your head upright, sometimes I get jealous when she knows it’s mine, even when you’re fed up, stand your bread up high, everything ain’t nice like cherry and pie, I feel so good…”

Last year, slowthai reached out to fans who would be interested in taking part in a video for “Feel Good,” which led to over 4,000 responses within the United Kingdom. Directed by Uncanny & The Rest, the finished product of that clip now shows the individuals who were selected, all of whom can be seen listening to the song in their bedrooms. Midway through, slowthai surprises each one, leading to genuine reactions that you can’t help but smile at. Check it all out below.