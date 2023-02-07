Photo: Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.07.2023

Rihanna’s iconic ensemble from the 2018 Met Gala‘s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” is set to be unveiled at Madame Tussauds New York City, the museum announced Tuesday (Feb. 7).

During the annual fundraising gala, the “Work” singer stunned viewers when she graced the red carpet in a silver-beaded corset minidress and matching robe set by the fashion house Margiela. She topped the look with a similar-beaded papal bishop’s hat and pretentious crucifix necklace. Per the press release, the look-alike figure will be unveiled in Madame Tussauds New York’s Glow Gala Room tomorrow (Feb. 8). 

The timing of a new Rihanna figure announcement comes as the multi-hyphenate singer and entrepreneur will headline the highly anticipated halftime show of Super Bowl LVII, her first performance since releasing her 2016 album ‘Anti. 

In a statement, Joerg Hanel, Madame Tussauds New York general manager, spoke on the Bajan singer and why “now” was the right time to unveil her new wax figure. 

“Rihanna is sure to make history with her upcoming live show this Sunday (Feb. 12), so the timing is perfect for us to reveal her new figure exclusively at Madame Tussauds New York, where fans can admire and pose with the icon,” Hanel said.

Rihanna is considered a “generational talent” and beloved by many, including billionaire mogul JAY-Z, who is currently in a multi-year partnership with the NFL and part of the reason the “Umbrella” songwriter is this year’s Super Bowl headliner.

Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” the hip hop mogul said of Rih Rih. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

The NFL Head of Music, Seth Dudowsky, echoed similar praise of Rihanna’s iconic resume as he spoke on bringing the Savage Fenty founder to the big stage.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” he stated. “Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to bring fans another historic halftime show performance.”

Later this year, Rihanna is set to receive another wax figure, but this time, at Madame Tussauds Orlando in honor of the Super Bowl. According to the release, the figure will be Rihanna wearing her outfit from the championship game.

