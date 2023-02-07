Photo: Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images
By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

As we all know, the Grammy Awards are looked at as the most prestigious award show regarding music. While some artists have expressed they do not care much about being recognized there, there are many that feel the complete opposite. The latest rapper to speak out and voice their frustrations is hip hop OG Snoop Dogg. The multi-hyphenate took to his Instagram yesterday (Feb. 6) to vent about the Recording Academy having never awarded him with a Gramophone throughout his legendary 30-plus-year career. When you think about it, that does raise an eyebrow seeing that he has never won a Grammy award.

In the post, Uncle Snoop screenshotted a tweet listing the rappers with the most Grammy wins, which included JAY-Z (24), Kanye West (24), Kendrick Lamar (17), Eminem (15) and Pharrell (13). In the caption, he reminded everyone that he has yet to join that illustrious list having received precisely zero Grammys, despite picking up more than a dozen nominations over the years. “Snoop Dogg. 20 nominations. Zero wins,” he wrote along with a sarcastic applause emoji.

Snoop Dogg has been nominated in several Grammys categories including Best Rap Song (“Drop It Like It’s Hot,” 2005), Best Rap Solo Performance (“Gin and Juice,” 1995), Best Rap/Sung Collaboration (“Beautiful,” 2004) and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group (“Still D.R.E.,” 2000). He has also earned two nods in the Album of the Year category thanks to his contributions to Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly and Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream, while his Reincarnated LP (which was released under the name Snoop Lion) was up for Best Reggae Album in 2014.

Snoop has every right to feel a way, given his accolades through the years and his legendary status. Check out his post now and share your thoughts with us on the matter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

Joey Badass reveals he wanted to sign to Young Money

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Jim Jones refutes claims that G-Unit started mixtape movement

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Check out DaBaby's latest visual for "INDUSTRY"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

JAY-Z speaks on Grammys '4:44' snub in 2018

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Millyz recruits Albee Al and Leaf Ward for new "Risk Takers" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Tour Tales | Lil Zac The DJ has witnessed the pride Yo Gotti takes in Blac Youngsta's success

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.07.2023

Ace Hood drops off new 'Body Bag Vol. 6' mixtape

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Youngs Teflon delivers "Ballon D'or (Freestyle)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Will Smith was almost a surprise Grammy performer for this year's hip hop tribute

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023

Logic recruits Norah Jones for "Paradise II"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Cozz joins Price for new "ON GO" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Eminem's daughter announces engagement on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Moneybagg Yo shuts down Hollywood for exclusive BreadGang Label launch

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

Benny The Butcher announces new album with Hit-Boy

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

50 Cent autographs vinyls for 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin' anniversary

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023
Tags in this article:
Tags
Award Shows
Grammys
Rap
Snoop Dogg

