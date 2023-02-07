As we all know, the Grammy Awards are looked at as the most prestigious award show regarding music. While some artists have expressed they do not care much about being recognized there, there are many that feel the complete opposite. The latest rapper to speak out and voice their frustrations is hip hop OG Snoop Dogg. The multi-hyphenate took to his Instagram yesterday (Feb. 6) to vent about the Recording Academy having never awarded him with a Gramophone throughout his legendary 30-plus-year career. When you think about it, that does raise an eyebrow seeing that he has never won a Grammy award.

In the post, Uncle Snoop screenshotted a tweet listing the rappers with the most Grammy wins, which included JAY-Z (24), Kanye West (24), Kendrick Lamar (17), Eminem (15) and Pharrell (13). In the caption, he reminded everyone that he has yet to join that illustrious list having received precisely zero Grammys, despite picking up more than a dozen nominations over the years. “Snoop Dogg. 20 nominations. Zero wins,” he wrote along with a sarcastic applause emoji.

Snoop Dogg has been nominated in several Grammys categories including Best Rap Song (“Drop It Like It’s Hot,” 2005), Best Rap Solo Performance (“Gin and Juice,” 1995), Best Rap/Sung Collaboration (“Beautiful,” 2004) and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group (“Still D.R.E.,” 2000). He has also earned two nods in the Album of the Year category thanks to his contributions to Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly and Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream, while his Reincarnated LP (which was released under the name Snoop Lion) was up for Best Reggae Album in 2014.

Snoop has every right to feel a way, given his accolades through the years and his legendary status. Check out his post now and share your thoughts with us on the matter.