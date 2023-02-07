Photo: Screenshot from Joyce Wrice’s “Bittersweet Goodbyes” video
By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Back in October of 2022, R&B songstress Joyce Wrice made her return with Motive, an experimental EP that was described by her as “fun, carefree, and sexy.” The project boasted beats from Kaytranada — who produced three of the five songs on the project — in addition to contributions from multiplatinum producer Kaelin Ellis, Nigerian hitmaker Osinachi, and Mack Keane.

Yesterday (Feb. 6), the San Diego native returned with the latest offering from Motive, the official music video for “Bittersweet Goodbyes.” The new clip is co-directed by Juliann McCandless and Ashley Bone, choreographed by Brian Drake, and includes guest appearances from Kiana Ledé, ESTA., and Keane. In the visual, Wrice gets lost in the music on the dance floor as she delivers her lyrics about wanting more consistency from her love interest:

“Say that I’m your one and only (Ooh, ah), then you go and leave me lonely (Ooh, ah)/ Say it but you never show me, I know you wanna make it right, boy you gotta stay a while/ Yeah, I just need you to, stay right there (Ooh, ah, ah)/ Why you always inconsistent? Look at me, close the space, don’t give me distance, no ’cause if you’re loookin’ for the words, that’s what you’ll find, bittersweeet goodbyеs”

Last year, the “On One” singer shared her debut album, Overgrown. The project was executive-produced by 2021 Song of the Year GRAMMY Award winner and 2021 Golden Globe Award-nominated producer D’Mile. Overgrown boasted appearances from Masego, Freddie Gibbs, UMI, Kaytranada, Westside Gunn, and Devin Morrison. The 14-track LP also housed well-received singles like “So So Sick” and “Falling in Love,” the latter of which was also featured on Lucky Daye’s Table For Two EP.

Be sure to press play on Joyce Wrice’s brand new “Bittersweet Goodbyes” music video down below. 

