Earlier this month, R&B songstress Joyce Wrice made her return with Motive, her brand new experimental EP that was described by her as “fun, carefree, and sexy.” The project boasts beats from Kaytranada — who produced three of the five songs on the project — in addition to contributions from multi-platinum producer Kaelin Ellis, Nigerian hitmaker Osinachi, and rising R&B artist Mack Keane.

Today (Oct. 18), the San Diego native reveals her highly anticipated “Tiny Desk” debut, an opportunity she says she has been praying about for a long time. The complete set list consists of “Chandler,” “Falling in Love,” “Must Be Nice,” “On One,” “Bittersweet Goodbyes,” and “Iced Tea.” In the new performance, Wrice starts off with “Chandler,” the introduction song on her debut album, Overgrown:

Had me where you wanted at the palm of your hand, used to call me up and I’d be right there/ It’s a routine like a fool, I followed you and you just used me, yeah/ It’s criminal how you’d take advantage, saying all the right things that would hurt me instead and it won’t change/ It’s up to me, I’ll leave you to it, play your own games/ Let’s talk about all of the things

Last year, the “On One” singer shared her aforementioned debut album, Overgrown. The project was executive-produced by 2021 Song of the Year GRAMMY Award winner and 2021 Golden Globe Award-nominated producer D’Mile. Overgrown boasted appearances from Masego, Freddie Gibbs, UMI, Kaytranada, Westside Gunn, and Devin Morrison. The 14-track LP also housed well-received singles like “So So Sick” and “Falling in Love,” the latter of which was also featured on Lucky Daye’s Table For Two EP.

Be sure to press play on Joyce Wrice’s brand new “Tiny Desk” performance down below.