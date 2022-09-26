Earlier this year, Joyce Wrice blessed fans with her “Iced Tea” single, a well-received hit that boasted production from Kaytranada. Over the weekend, she shared the official accompanying music video directed by Xavier Tera and creative directed by Ashley Bone. The visual includes several elements inspired by her Japanese and Black heritage. As the clip opens up with a scene of Wrice dancing during a storm, she delivers her lyrics over a signature Kaytranada beat:

Way, feel some way when I’m in my bag, can’t slow the pace, I know my place/ It’s a shame how you hate on everything and everyone/ When you’re the one to blame, keep it on the low, ’cause I’m better on my own/ So you could go sit your a** over there (Yeah) caught up in my flow, something that you’ll never know/ Don’t need nobody to care, feel good when you’re living like me (Oh-oh)/ Can’t f**k with a woman like me



Joyce Wrice shared her debut project Overgrown back in 2021. The project was executive-produced by 2021 Song of the Year GRAMMY Award winner and 2021 Golden Globe Award-nominated producer D’Mile. Overgrown included well-received singles like “So So Sick” and “Falling in Love,” the latter of which was also featured on Lucky Daye’s Table For Two EP. Her 14-track LP boasted appearances from Masego, Freddie Gibbs, UMI, Kaytranada, Westside Gunn, and Devin Morrison.

Be sure to press play on Joyce Wrice’s brand new music video for “Iced Tea” down below.