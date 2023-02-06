REVOLT kicked off 2023 with an all-new must-watch series, “The Jason Lee Show.” As expected, the first three episodes of the raw and uncut production — featuring Cardi B, couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock, then “BMF” stars La La Anthony and Da’Vinchi, respectively — went viral. With millions of views across streamers, it’s safe to say Lee has a hit on his hands!

This Wednesday (Feb. 8), viewers can look forward to Claudia Jordan and Luenell appearing on the fun talk show. Jordan is best known as an actress, model, reality television star, and talk show host. Comedian and actress Luenell needs no introduction, as she’s been making audiences laugh since the ’90s. The two entertainers sat down with host Lee for what is sure to be a hilarious installment.

Today (Feb. 6), Lee hit up social media with a preview of what fans can expect. In the clip, Jordan and Luenell got a little bit risqué as Donald Trump was brought into the conversation. Lee asked the model straight up if she kissed the former president, and Luenell revealed she is quick to let folks know what men are working with down under. “I’m telling everybody what your d**k look like,” she admitted. Peep the preview below to see for yourself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JASON LEE (@theonlyjasonlee)

“The Jason Lee Show” airs unfiltered conversations with today’s biggest stars. After the interviews, Lee closes out his episodes with a series of fun and “slightly messy” games, including “Smash or Pass,” “Tea in 20,” “DMs Unlocked,” “NightCap,” and “Erase the Shade.” The series adds on to REVOLT’s popular lineup of productions like “Caresha Please,”hosted by Yung Miami of the City Girls, and “Drink Champs,”hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

Viewers can tune into new episodes of “The Jason Lee Show” every Tuesday on REVOLT’s TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on our website, YouTube Channel and app at 5 p.m. ET. Don’t miss out!