Nostalgic was the vibe in Los Angeles on Saturday (Feb. 4) night as fans celebrated the 30th anniversary and re-release of Dr. Dre’s debut album, The Chronic, with a retro-themed roller rink party.

Interscope Records and Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace transformed the Hollywood Palladium theater into the skate venue that closed its LA doors in 1981 after two years of business. Fivio Foreign, Chris Brown, Floyd Mayweather, Teyana Taylor, Evan Ross and others attended the bash hosted by Usher. “We’re celebrating The Chronic, 30 years, right here in LA where it all begun. Dr. Dre, love you, big dog,” said Usher in a clip shared on Flipper’s Instagram Story.

On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Variety broke the news that the groundbreaking album was being re-released and making its return to all of the major streaming services. New merchandise was also released.

Dre dropped the iconic album that highlighted the West Coast sound of the early ’90s in 1992 via Death Row Records. At its peak, it landed at the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 chart and has since spent 97 weeks there. Some of the record’s biggest hits include “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” and “F— Wit Dre Day.”

Last year, Snoop Dogg purchased the label that was once helmed by Suge Knight. As a result of the deal, popular records, such as the megaproducer’s debut, Tupac’s All Eyez On Me and The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory and others, were pulled from streaming platforms. However, Variety suggests that Dre’s deal to sell a portion of his music catalog for a rumored $250 million may have paved the way for his music to return to his fans.

Earlier this week, the hitmaker was honored alongside Lil Wayne, Missy Elliott and Sylvia Rhone for their lasting imprint on the music industry with the Recording Academy Global Impact Award. Adding to the honor, the academy renamed it the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, marking his undeniable influence and legacy.