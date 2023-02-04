The release of Dr. Dre and Marsha Ambrosius’ album, Casablanco, may be on the horizon. While Los Angeles is buzzing with excitement for the Grammys, the producer and singer held a listening party for eager fans, where they spoke about the significance and impact the project had on their lives.

HipHopDX was on hand for the event that took place on Feb. 2. The “Say Yes” songstress recalled how she and Dre were mulling over ideas at the end of 2020 when their process was unexpectedly interrupted. “January 2021 happens, and I’m pretty sure everyone got the text alert. Sorry to bring up your personal [business], but we all saw it. It was Dr. Dre’s brain aneurysm, and I remember my heart stopped, and I’m calling everyone,” said the former Floetry group member.

As previously reported, the hip-hop icon had a brush with death when he experienced the health emergency. At the time, Dre was unaware of how dire his circumstances were. He opened up about the ordeal last summer, revealing for the first time what his time in the ICU was like.

Ambrosius continued, “I get a call from Dre, and by February 2021, I was out working with him. So his rehab, his rehabilitation and resurgence back into wanting to make music to make people feel good was what I needed. Ultimately, what he needed. And this album was kind of our trauma bond in some way.”

The mogul chimed in to note that he initially wanted the songwriter to work on a few records, but they ended up crafting an entire LP. “And all of a sudden, I’m like, ‘Okay, let’s work on some songs for you. Let’s work on three or four songs,’ and all of a sudden, that turned into an entire album over a two-week period,” said Dre.

Casablanco will mark his first album since 2015’s Compton, which was inspired by the N.W.A. blockbuster biopic Straight Outta Compton. In an Instagram post from 2021, the hitmaker said that Casablanco is “some of my best work.” An official release date has not been publicized, but there is no doubt the new music will be right on time once it is dropped.

