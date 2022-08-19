During an appearance on the “Workout the Doubt” podcast, hip hop mogul Dr. Dre spoke candidly about his brush with death when he suffered from a brain aneurysm in Jan. 2021.

“I’m at Cedar Sinai Hospital, and they weren’t allowing anybody to come up, meaning visitors or family or anything like that, because of COVID,” said Dre, recalling the experience.

“But they allowed my family to come in. I found out later that they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was out of here.”

Dre said he didn’t know the gravity of his condition was until he saw his family entering his hospital room. “I didn’t know it was that serious,” he continued. “I’m seeing my mom and sister and everybody coming into the room. Nobody told me. I had no idea. That was crazy.”

He continued, “So, I’m in the ICU for two weeks. Because of what was going on with my brain, they had to wake me up every hour on the hour for two weeks to do these tests. Basically, looking like sobriety tests. Touch your nose, rub your heel on your calf, and all that s**t. So every hour for two weeks, I had to wake up and do that.”

In an interview with Los Angeles Times, the mogul admitted that it surprised him because he had always taken care of his health.

“It’s a really weird thing,” Dre told the outlet. “I’ve never had high blood pressure. And I’ve always been a person that has always taken care of my health. But there’s something that happens for some reason with Black men and high blood pressure, and I never saw that coming.”

However, he said he feels fantastic and hopes to live a long and healthy life.

“But I’m taking care of myself. And I think every Black man should just check that out and make sure things are OK with the blood pressure. And I’m going to move on and, hopefully, live a long and healthy life. I’m feeling fantastic,” said Dre.

You can listen to the clip down below.