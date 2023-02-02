Menu
Photo: Pool/Pool via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023

Tyre Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, fought back tears as she called for police reform during a heartbreaking tribute in front of thousands of people at her son’s funeral on Wednesday (Feb. 1) in Memphis, Tennessee.

“The only thing that’s keeping me going is that I truly believe that my son was sent here on assignment from God. And I guess now his assignment is done. He’s gone home,” Wells said.

“We need to take some action because there should be no other child that should suffer the way my son — and all the other parents here have lost their children — we need to get that bill passed,” she added. “Because if we don’t, that blood — the next child that dies, that blood is going to be on their hands.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after being brutally beaten by Memphis Police Department officers following a traffic stop.

The Rev. Al Sharpton and Vice President Kamala Harris both attended Nichols’ funeral, and both delivered speeches where they called on Congress to approve the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a bill drafted by Democrats that aims to combat police misconduct, excessive force, and racial bias. It was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives in February of 2021.

“It was not in the interest of keeping the public safe, because one must ask, was not it in the interest of keeping the public safe that Tyre Nichols would be with us today? Was he not also entitled to the right to be safe? So when we talk about public safety, let us understand what it means in its truest form. Tyre Nichols should have been safe,” Harris said.

“We understand that there are concerns about public safety. We understand that there are needs that deal with crime. But you don’t fight crime by becoming criminals yourself. You don’t stand up to thugs in the street becoming thugs yourself. You don’t fight gangs by becoming five armed men against an unarmed man. That ain’t the police. That’s punks,” Sharpton said in his speech.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Proposed Massachusetts bill would reduce inmates' sentences in exchange for organs

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.02.2023

New Jersey borough council member found fatally shot in her car

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. revokes membership for officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.02.2023

Wizkid becomes the only African musician to be nominated at 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023

Missy Elliott becomes first female rapper nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Regina Cho
  /  02.02.2023

Quavo to perform Takeoff tribute at 2023 Grammy Awards

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023

Drake urges Spotify to pay artists bonuses after reaching historic 75 billion streams on the music platform

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023

Yung Bleu announces 'Love Scars 2' project

By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2023

Kamala Harris gives heartfelt speech at Tyre Nichols' funeral

By Jon Powell
  /  02.01.2023

Travis Scott and Smith Entertainment Group team up for epic NBA All-Star Weekend events

By Kevin Keise
  /  02.01.2023

Tyre Nichols' funeral underway in Memphis

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023

North Carolina middle school cancels classes after body is found on campus

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” announcement has the BeyHive in a frenzy

By Kevin Keise
  /  02.01.2023

Doja Cat stands firm on decision to shave head: "Get this s**t off of me"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023

Key Glock officially announces "Glockoma Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  02.01.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
News
Police Brutality
RIP
Social Justice
Tyre Nichols

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Proposed Massachusetts bill would reduce inmates' sentences in exchange for organs

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.02.2023

New Jersey borough council member found fatally shot in her car

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. revokes membership for officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.02.2023

Wizkid becomes the only African musician to be nominated at 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023

Missy Elliott becomes first female rapper nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Regina Cho
  /  02.02.2023

Quavo to perform Takeoff tribute at 2023 Grammy Awards

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023

Drake urges Spotify to pay artists bonuses after reaching historic 75 billion streams on the music platform

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023

Yung Bleu announces 'Love Scars 2' project

By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2023

Kamala Harris gives heartfelt speech at Tyre Nichols' funeral

By Jon Powell
  /  02.01.2023

Travis Scott and Smith Entertainment Group team up for epic NBA All-Star Weekend events

By Kevin Keise
  /  02.01.2023

Tyre Nichols' funeral underway in Memphis

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023

North Carolina middle school cancels classes after body is found on campus

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” announcement has the BeyHive in a frenzy

By Kevin Keise
  /  02.01.2023

Doja Cat stands firm on decision to shave head: "Get this s**t off of me"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023

Key Glock officially announces "Glockoma Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  02.01.2023
View More

Trending
Social Justice

Breonna Taylor's mother reveals that her daughter and Tyre Nichols share the same birthday

Tamika Palmer shared an emotional Instagram post on Saturday (Jan. 28).
By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023
The Jason Lee Show

REVOLT teams up with Jason Lee for new uncut and candid talk show

The media mogul will be hosting “The Jason Lee Show,” premiering on REVOLT today (Jan. 17).
By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.17.2023
Interest

12 top female rappers to watch in 2023

Every rapper on our list is paving her own way in hip hop. Did any ...
By Payton Wilson
  /  01.10.2023
News

Snoop Dogg to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Other members of this year’s class include Sade Adu, Teddy Riley, and more.
By Regina Cho
  /  01.18.2023
View More