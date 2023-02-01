Photo: Tony Anderson/ via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023

This month started with terrible news for the residents of a North Carolina town. As parents prepared to drop their children off at school, it was announced that classes were canceled due to a disturbing discovery.

“On Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at approximately 6:00 a.m., Davidson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Ledford Middle School in regards to an unconscious person on school premises. Upon further investigation, it was discovered the subject was deceased from unknown causes. This is an isolated and random incident, and there is no threat to the public as a result of this matter. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is not seeking any suspects, and if any further information becomes available, we will update this release. Thank you,” North Carolina Sheriff Richie Simmon shared in a Facebook post today (Feb. 1).

Comments were disabled on the social media alert, but the grave message was shared over 100 times. Authorities revealed that although the victim’s identity has yet to be released, the individual was not a student enrolled at Ledford Middle School. The person’s body was found near one of the school’s back doors, but officials do not believe they broke in to gain access to the property. One parent spoke with local North Carolina news station WFMY 2 before leaving the closed campus. “I usually pay attention to see who walks through that same door every day, so you know, we were kind of nervous, hoping it wasn’t, like, a gym teacher ‘cause usually they all go through there,” she said during a brief interview.

A reporter for WFMY 2 added that the Thomasville, North Carolina school district is working with officials to assist in the ongoing investigation in any way possible. Ledford’s mission statement notes the district’s “36 schools distinguish themselves as safe and orderly places where [our] diverse student body excels in academics and exhibits excellence in all athletic arenas. [Our] staff is trained to teach all learners, and [we] pride [ourselves] in having the best community spirit anywhere.”

