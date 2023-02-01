Photo: Mike Ehrmann / Staff via Getty Images
By Kevin Keise
  /  02.01.2023

Tom Brady, who some consider the greatest quarterback of all time, is finally calling it quits. Today (Feb. 1), the seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement via social media.

“Good morning, guys,” Brady said in a 53-second video posted on Instagram and Twitter. “I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring. For good.”

The 45-year-old vet briefly retired last year after 22 seasons, but 40 days after his announcement, he returned to the NFL and played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team he won his final Super Bowl with in 2021. Brady’s season ended this year with a loss in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said. “I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so, really, thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There are too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

Brady, winner of six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Buccaneers, will finish his career as the NFL’s leader in yards passing (89,214) and touchdowns (649). He’s the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and has been MVP of the game five times. Brady has won three NFL MVP awards, been a first-team All-Pro three times, and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times.

Brady can begin a post-playing career as a sports analyst right away. According to ESPN, Fox Sports signed him to a 10-year, $375 million contract this past summer. He also launched his self-titled clothing line last year, he has a health and wellness brand called TB12 Sports and he founded his own production company, 199 Productions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

