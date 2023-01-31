Back in February 2021, Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka teamed up for their joint 1-800-Hit-Eazy project, a 14-track body of work that included features from Chrishan and Rahky. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying visuals for plenty of tracks like “Star Projectors,” “Hypebeast,” “Only You,” and “Serious.”

As the two-year anniversary of the LP approaches, the two have announced the sequel is officially on the way. 1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2 will make landfall on Feb. 10, and fans have already gotten a preview with “BNB” last month. Over the weekend, they followed up with the newly released “Decide.” Co-produced by Keyz and Hitmaka, the track is about giving your partner an ultimatum:

“I didn’t know you had a man, I’m sorry (ayy), I didn’t know that he was that important/ You done had me pull up way too often, decide right now (Yeah)/ Money comin’, we done made a fortune, losin’ you, girl, I can’t afford it/ They don’t want us pullin’ up in Porsches, decide right now”

Bellinger’s last full-length solo release was his 2021 New Light album, a well-received offering that boasted appearances from Kierra Sheard, Teedra Moses, Brandy, Dom Kennedy, The Game, and Sevyn Streeter. That project went on to earn him a Grammy nomination later that year in the Best Progressive R&B Album category. Also in 2021, he made his debuts on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

In a recent interview, the “Type a Way” singer explained how it felt to make the transition from being a songwriter to a solo artist. “The people that are used to you being a songwriter, the first thing they say is, ‘Man, that would be crazy if Chris Brown cut it. That would be crazy if Usher cut it,’ you know?” he said. “You gotta stay resilient and look at it like the same way you had to build up to the top to be a songwriter.”

Be sure to press play on Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka’s brand new “Decide” single down below.