Photo: Cover art for Eric Bellinger’s “Decide” single
By Regina Cho
  /  01.31.2023

Back in February 2021, Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka teamed up for their joint 1-800-Hit-Eazy project, a 14-track body of work that included features from Chrishan and Rahky. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying visuals for plenty of tracks like “Star Projectors,” “Hypebeast,” “Only You,” and “Serious.”

As the two-year anniversary of the LP approaches, the two have announced the sequel is officially on the way. 1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2 will make landfall on Feb. 10, and fans have already gotten a preview with “BNB” last month. Over the weekend, they followed up with the newly released “Decide.” Co-produced by Keyz and Hitmaka, the track is about giving your partner an ultimatum:

“I didn’t know you had a man, I’m sorry (ayy), I didn’t know that he was that important/ You done had me pull up way too often, decide right now (Yeah)/ Money comin’, we done made a fortune, losin’ you, girl, I can’t afford it/ They don’t want us pullin’ up in Porsches, decide right now”

Bellinger’s last full-length solo release was his 2021 New Light album, a well-received offering that boasted appearances from Kierra Sheard, Teedra Moses, Brandy, Dom Kennedy, The Game, and Sevyn Streeter. That project went on to earn him a Grammy nomination later that year in the Best Progressive R&B Album category. Also in 2021, he made his debuts on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

In a recent interview, the “Type a Way” singer explained how it felt to make the transition from being a songwriter to a solo artist. “The people that are used to you being a songwriter, the first thing they say is, ‘Man, that would be crazy if Chris Brown cut it. That would be crazy if Usher cut it,’ you know?” he said. “You gotta stay resilient and look at it like the same way you had to build up to the top to be a songwriter.”

Be sure to press play on Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka’s brand new “Decide” single down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Vic Mensa recruits Thundercat and Maeta for new "Strawberry Louis Vuitton” visual

By Regina Cho
  /  01.31.2023

ALLBLACK drops off new "Literally" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  01.31.2023

Kevin Smith directs Logic's latest visual for "Highlife"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.31.2023

KSI teams up with Oliver Tree for "Voices"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.31.2023

Burna Boy is a "Common Person" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.31.2023

Deante' Hitchcock takes accountability in new "U Were Right I Was Wrong" single

By Regina Cho
  /  01.31.2023

Asake heads to Senegal for "Yoga" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.31.2023

Bktherula drops off new "TAN" single

By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

Trippie Redd and Lil Durk link up for new "MUSCLES" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

Busta Rhymes teams up with Bilal for new "Murda" track

By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

Wiz Khalifa drops off new visual for "Mercury Retrograde"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Popcaan and Burna Boy connect in "Aboboyaa" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Ice Spice is “In Ha Mood” in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

Lil Baby performs "California Breeze" and "Forever" on "SNL"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Rene Bonét unveils 'DrillNB: Sample Season' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Eric Bellinger
Hitmaka
New Music
R&B
Singles

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Vic Mensa recruits Thundercat and Maeta for new "Strawberry Louis Vuitton” visual

By Regina Cho
  /  01.31.2023

ALLBLACK drops off new "Literally" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  01.31.2023

Kevin Smith directs Logic's latest visual for "Highlife"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.31.2023

KSI teams up with Oliver Tree for "Voices"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.31.2023

Burna Boy is a "Common Person" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.31.2023

Deante' Hitchcock takes accountability in new "U Were Right I Was Wrong" single

By Regina Cho
  /  01.31.2023

Asake heads to Senegal for "Yoga" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.31.2023

Bktherula drops off new "TAN" single

By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

Trippie Redd and Lil Durk link up for new "MUSCLES" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

Busta Rhymes teams up with Bilal for new "Murda" track

By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

Wiz Khalifa drops off new visual for "Mercury Retrograde"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Popcaan and Burna Boy connect in "Aboboyaa" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Ice Spice is “In Ha Mood” in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

Lil Baby performs "California Breeze" and "Forever" on "SNL"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Rene Bonét unveils 'DrillNB: Sample Season' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023
View More

Trending
Rate 'Em

2022 sneaker release roundup | 'Rate 'Em'

For the season two finale, “Rate ‘Em” hosts Legendary Lade and Ashley Hall get together ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.30.2022
The Jason Lee Show

REVOLT teams up with Jason Lee for new uncut and candid talk show

The media mogul will be hosting “The Jason Lee Show,” premiering on REVOLT today (Jan. 17).
By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.17.2023
Interviews

Keke Palmer is using her KeyTV platform to give back and showcase talented Black creators

In this exclusive REVOLT interview, Keke Palmer talks KeyTV, refusing to be pigeonholed, her new ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.19.2023
Interviews

Morris Chestnut credits 'The Best Man' for making him the leading man in Hollywood he is today

“I was able to land a few lead roles,” Morris Chestnut told REVOLT about being ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.04.2023
View More