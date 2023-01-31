Photo: Stephen Maturen / Stringer via Getty Image
By Kevin Keise
  /  01.31.2023

The family of the late Tyre Nichols is getting support from many, including the family of George Floyd, who also died from police brutality on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis. Today (Jan. 31), TMZ reported that family attorney Ben Crump announced that several members of the Floyd family will attend Nichols’ funeral for a “face-to-face meeting” with his loved ones.

Nichols died in the hospital on Jan. 10, three days after being severely beaten by at least five Memphis cops during a routine traffic stop. His memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday (Feb. 1) in Memphis at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church. The funeral will start at 10:30 a.m. local time and a live stream will be available online.

TMZ also confirmed that the White House administration is sending four dignitaries to the funeral: Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms and her colleague Tara Murray, senior advisor Mitch Landrieu, and Erica Loewe, the director of African American media.

USA Today reported that Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy, as he did for the funeral service of George Floyd.

“They asked me if I would come do a eulogy,” Sharpton told The Memphis Commercial Appeal, which is a part of the USA TODAY Network, on Monday (Jan. 30). “I told them I’d be honored to do it.

Rev. J. Lawrence Turner, the church’s senior pastor, said he has been planning the ceremony with his church and close members of the Nichols family. He added that he expects the service to be “at capacity.”

“I think there will be north of 2,500 persons there,” Turner said. “Our staff and a committed team of volunteers are working together in coordination with the team from the Crump [law] firm and the National Action Network to accommodate everyone who is coming to celebrate Tyre Nichols’ life.” Turner added that there will be security at the service, and he expects “everybody to have a safe experience.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, police released bodycam and surveillance footage of five cops who brutally beat Nichols during a traffic stop. Prior to them releasing the video, Memphis Police Department fired the five officers involved and they’re being charged for murder. REVOLT also reported that two additional officers were fired, as well as three employees of the Memphis Fire Department.

