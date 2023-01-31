Over the last few months, ALLBLACK has been treating his fans with a steady stream of singles, including drops like “Burpees” with Dusty Locane, “OLD NATIONAL” with BSM DEZY, and most recently, “Pelicans” with Curren$y. This past weekend, the California emcee returned to add onto his streak with “Literally.” On the new track, he shows off his matter-of-fact flow over a Bay Area-influenced instrumental:

“I got that dog s**t on me, literally, jeans, belt, hoodie, my cleats came from Italy/ I got that linebacker on me, literally, I really hate guns but I keep it for my enemies/ Put on all red and slide down your chimney/ My cleats they from 60,000 miles away, after Ruth’s Chris with a toothpick, I just knocked from San Jose/ I’m ’bout Velveeta, Frito Lay, I’m not afraid to say I’m better than n***as”

The accompanying AdamKG-directed clip opens up with a description that reads, “ALLBLACK called me up on a Tuesday and told me he was going bowling with his family and Miss Kim… LITERALLY.” As promised, the rest of the visual features scenes of the rapper getting competitive during multiple rounds of bowling, performing his lyrics, and bonding with his crew.

The “Road Run” artist’s last body of work was his debut album titled TY4FWM (Thank You For Fuckin’ With Me). The 2021 offering featured assists from names like Vince Staples, Drakeo the Ruler, Mozzy, G-Eazy, E-40, Sada Baby, and more while production was handled by elite talent like Kenny Beats, DTB, Cole M.G.N., ShMartin, and Cal-A. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard on recent collaborations like “22nd Ways Interlude” by P-Lo, “I Am Not Rappin” by DB.Boutabag, and more.

Be sure to press play on ALLBLACK’s brand new music video for “Literally” down below.