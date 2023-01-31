Photo: Grant Faint / Contributor via Getty Images
By Kevin Keise
  /  01.31.2023

HBCU head coach Quinn Gray rescinded the scholarship offer he gave to the former Florida commit Marcus Stokes and issued an apology for recruiting him.

According to HBCU Gameday, Gray, who Albany State — an historically black university located in Georgia — introduced as its head coach last week, was reprimanded by the school’s president, Marion Ross Fedrick, for the offer.

“Let me start with a humble apology,” Gray said in a statement. “An apology for not honoring the tradition and history of ASU and for letting many of you down. I didn’t uphold the Ramily standard that I know you expect. Please know that my decision to speak with a student that did not meet your expectations was unacceptable. I only wanted the best for our team, athletes, and institution when I invited the student to visit ASU.”

Gray decided to recruit the four-star athlete after the Gators revoked their scholarship in November following a viral video of Stokes using the N-word while rapping lyrics in his car. While the coach of the Golden Rams never mentioned Marcus Stokes by name, he addressed the controversy surrounding his actions. 

“As I say to our players, ‘There is a consequence to every action,’ he added. “The consequences of my actions brought pain to our university. I was trying to help a student get back in competition, and in my haste, I did not consider the impact the decision would have on all of you.” 

Gray continued as he spoke on Albany State’s family tradition. “Frankly, it wasn’t my place to use ASU as the platform for redemption in this case,” he said. “I regret that I used flawed judgment. If given the opportunity, I will do better. Being accepted into the Ramily is something that you have to earn. The Ramily embodies the spirit, authenticity, and love forged from the toil of giants before me. My actions caused you to question my commitment to our institution and our ancestors. As the consequences go, I hope to find a way back into the Ramily.”

As of now, Stokes remains unsigned, but according to his Twitter account, he has also received an offer from Alabama A&M – another HBCU – and West Florida. 

Tags in this article:
Tags
College Football
News
Social Justice
Sports

Trending
Rate 'Em

2022 sneaker release roundup | 'Rate 'Em'

For the season two finale, “Rate ‘Em” hosts Legendary Lade and Ashley Hall get together ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.30.2022
The Jason Lee Show

REVOLT teams up with Jason Lee for new uncut and candid talk show

The media mogul will be hosting “The Jason Lee Show,” premiering on REVOLT today (Jan. 17).
By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.17.2023
Interviews

Keke Palmer is using her KeyTV platform to give back and showcase talented Black creators

In this exclusive REVOLT interview, Keke Palmer talks KeyTV, refusing to be pigeonholed, her new ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.19.2023
Interviews

Morris Chestnut credits 'The Best Man' for making him the leading man in Hollywood he is today

“I was able to land a few lead roles,” Morris Chestnut told REVOLT about being ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.04.2023
View More