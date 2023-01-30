Earlier this month, the third season of “Godfather of Harlem” officially made its debut. Along with the series, fans are able to enjoy a new weekly song from the accompanying soundtrack, which is executive produced by Swizz Beatz. The first couple of offerings were “Hustle, Repeat” with Jadakiss and “DAMN” with Dave East.

Over the weekend, Swizz returned with the latest cut from Godfather of Harlem: Season 3 (Official Soundtrack), a gritty new track by Busta Rhymes titled “Murda.” The song starts off with an opening hook by Bilal, where he alludes to an ominous series of events:

“They say they’re coming back tonight, they won’t be talking, they’re looking for a fight/ Swear if I make it out alive, I can’t exchange this life, I’m too old for dodging bullets”

“Godfather of Harlem” is a series about Bumpy Johnson, an infamous crime boss who ruled the streets of Harlem. After spending a decade in prison, he returned to find his city in shambles and overtaken by an Italian mob. Throughout the show, Johnson — played by Forest Whitaker — is on a journey to reclaim his throne. The show airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on MGM+.

Back in November 2022, Busta shared his most recent body of work, The Fuse Is Lit. The project consisted of five dope cuts and additional appearances from Swizz Beatz, Big Daddy Kane, Conway the Machine, Capella Grey, and Skillibeng. Prior to that, he dropped off a joint project with Lion Babe titled Harder. Outside of his own releases, the “Break Ya Neck” rapper can be heard on collaborations like “Right 2 Left” by Diplo, “La Mamá de la Mamá (Remix)” by El Alfa, and more.

Be sure to press play on “Murda” by Busta Rhymes and Bilal down below.