Police have arrested five people they claim were involved in the home invasion turned shooting at the Las Vegas residence of CJ So Cool on Jan. 12.

Yesterday (Jan. 26), Fox 5 Vegas reported that authorities arrested two adults and three minors for allegedly shooting during the break-in. Raven Queen, 28, and Derrick Roberts, 26, along with three juveniles are all charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon robbery and home invasion. Queen and Roberts were booked into Henderson Detention Center.

CJ So Cool, whose real name is Cordero James, is a YouTuber and social media influencer, who has garnered millions of followers.

As REVOLT previously reported, the incident happened on Jan. 12 at the YouTuber’s home, located in the MacDonald Highlands community, at 3 a.m. Following the invasion, CJ revealed that he had been shot multiple times and went to the local hospital for recovery.

The police and investigators believed the violent home invasion was a “targeted incident,” despite the victim not knowing who did it. While on the hospital bed, the 33-year-old social media influencer took it to Instagram to inform his millions of followers that the shooting wasn’t staged and he warned them to be safe.

“I just want everybody watching to know this is not fake, this was not staged, I don’t wish this on anybody,” he said at the time during recovery. “Get inside, it’s not a joke, it’s not a game, especially while you’re just trying to sleep. Like, I literally was awakened out of my sleep to two people trying to kill me. For what? I don’t know. I’ve never did anything to anybody. I’ve never did anything wrong to anybody. But I’m just grateful to be here, and I’ma get back. I’ma get better.”

CJ is yet to comment on the news.