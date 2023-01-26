Yesterday (Jan. 25), BlocBoy JB dropped off a new single titled “MURSIC,” an obvious nod to the rapper’s strong Memphis accent. The Karey Muney-backed cut is full of hard-hitting rhymes about JB’s high-end lifestyle and street affiliations:

“Start the car, don’t use no key, Bloc can go wherever he please, naw, I ain’t takin’ no pictures, smilin’ while I’m countin’ my cheese, nights were cold, we had no heat, get paranoid when I hear, ‘Freeze,’ yellin’, ‘Free my dogs today,’ yellin’, ‘Free my dogs ’til they free,’ switchin’ on G-Lock if I see the opp, I put that b**ch on repeat…”

“MURSIC” also boasts a matching video that comes courtesy of Spizzberg and Faceoff Visuals. The clip shows JB with his crew at a desert location, complete with a brightly colored Corvette and a few four-wheelers. Footage from old western movies is interspersed throughout, matching the nostalgic whistle heard over Muney’s production.

Now aligned with Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group, BlocBoy JB initially found commercial success with the Drake-assisted “Look Alive” in 2018. In a past interview with REVOLT, he spoke on his expectations of the song post-release:

“When it first came out, they asked me, ‘How many views do you think it’s gon’ get in a day?’ I said, ‘Uh, 100,000.’ That motherf**ker blew. I know it’s a banger, but you don’t always expect the most of out things. When it happens, you’re like, ‘Damn it really happened.’ My mind always takes me far because I always have low expectations.”

He also opened up about the creation of “Rover 2.0,” another hit record from that year that featured 21 Savage:

“When I wrote ‘Rover,’ I was in the back of a truck. Not a Rover, but the Explorer… I know for a fact this song too d**n hard. If I can’t stop listening to the song, then I know something, because I’m quick to go to the next song.”

Press play on “MURSIC” below.